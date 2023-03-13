Portland Timbers logo MLS era generic
The Portland Timbers hope that the acquisition of striker Franck Boli can add some juice to a shorthanded and struggling group of forwards.

Boli, 29, is a native of Ivory Coast who comes to Portland on a one-year contract from Ferencvarosi TC of the top league in Hungary. He scored 42 goals and had 11 assists over 126 appearances with that club, including three goals in nine games this season.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

