The Portland Timbers hope that the acquisition of striker Franck Boli can add some juice to a shorthanded and struggling group of forwards.
Boli, 29, is a native of Ivory Coast who comes to Portland on a one-year contract from Ferencvarosi TC of the top league in Hungary. He scored 42 goals and had 11 assists over 126 appearances with that club, including three goals in nine games this season.
Highlighting Boli’s time with Ferencvarosi was a two-goal performance in 77 minutes on the field during the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage.
The 5-foot-9 forward signed for the remainder of 2023 with a club option for 2024. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not made public. He will occupy an international spot on the roster. He will join the club after a physical and once the club has received his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa.
“This acquisition provides the group another experienced attacking option, while still allowing flexibility within the roster as we move ahead,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in the club’s announcement. “We look forward to welcoming Franck to Portland, and hope that he can be a positive addition to the team.”
Injuries/rehabilitation have kept striker Felipe Mora and the Timbers’ 2022 leading scorer Dairon Asprilla out so far this season. Also on the shelf are Sebastian Blanco (left knee), second-year striker Tega Ikoba (right knee), winger Yimmi Chara (right hamstring), midfielder Cristhian Paredes (right hamstring) and defensive midfielder David Ayala (right knee).
Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Nathan Fogaca are the two healthy strikers and neither has been much of a threat three games into the season. Niezgoda, known for his efficiency when he shoots, has not yet attempted a shot this season. Fogaca is tied for the club lead with six shot attempts, two of which have been on target.
Coach Giovanni Savarese said adding Boli will help the Timbers be more competitive.
Grabavoy has said he wants to retain the flexibility to add a longer-term solution at the forward position, either later this season or in 2024. The short-term contract to Boli fits with his stated goal of getting some immediate help while maintaining the roster flexibility to perhaps add a young designated player at the striker position in the future.
The Timbers, who next play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Atlanta United, have struggled to produce goals from buildup situations. Two of Portland’s four goals are from defenders.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”