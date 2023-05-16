Blazers vs Kings 033123

Portland mascot Blaze waves a Trail Blazer flag at center court just before tipoff. 

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

It isn't No. 1, but the Portland Trail Blazers moved up in the NBA Draft order thanks to the NBA Draft Lottery, landing at No. 3.

The Blazers ended the season with the fifth-worst overall record, meaning the No. 3 spot is in an improvement as they passed Detroit and Houston in the draft order. San Antonio landed the No. 1 spot and will more than likely draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama. 

 

