Ozzy Wiesblatt San Jose Sharks Headshot

The Portland Winterhawks acquired the rights to 20-year-old San Jose Sharks forward prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt at the WHL trade deadline.

 PMG Photo: Paul Danzer

The Western Hockey League trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, but the Portland Winterhawks remained in a bit of a holding pattern.

Portland has a deal in place with Prince Albert to acquire the rights to 20-year-old San Jose Sharks forward prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt. The deal is contingent upon the Sharks assigning Wiesblatt to Portland for the remainder of this season.