The Western Hockey League trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, but the Portland Winterhawks remained in a bit of a holding pattern.
Portland has a deal in place with Prince Albert to acquire the rights to 20-year-old San Jose Sharks forward prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt. The deal is contingent upon the Sharks assigning Wiesblatt to Portland for the remainder of this season.
Wiesblatt was a first-round selection of the Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft, No. 31 overall.
His 2021-22 season with Prince Albert was cut short because of a shoulder injury.
This season, Wiesblatt has one goal and four assists in 17 games with the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks AHL affiliate.
Wiesblatt was a member of Prince Albert’s 2019 WHL championship team as a 16-year-old. He had five goals and five assists in 23 playoff games as a WHL rookie. The following season he put up 25 goals and 45 assists for 70 points in 64 games, his most productive season in the WHL.
Over four WHL seasons, the Calgary native scored 58 goals and had 121 assists in 195 games with Prince Albert.
To acquire Wiesblatt, the Winterhawks would send three future picks in the WHL Prospects Draft to the Raiders: a 2025 first-rounder and two second-round picks in 2626 to the Raiders. If he doesn’t report to Portland, the Winterhawks keep all of those picks.
If Wieblatt arrives, Portland will have added two recent NHL first-round draft picks to its forward lines this week. On Monday, the team announced that Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius is joining the Winterhawks for the rest of this season.
The Wiesblatt acquisition was the biggest of four trades Portland made Tuesday.
In a move to free up space on the current roster, forward Dawson Pasternak and a conditional fourth-round pick to were sent to Brandon for 16-year-old forward Colin Frank and two future picks in the WHL Prospects Draft: a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick that will go to Prince Albert in the Wiesblatt trade.
Pasternak, 19, had five goals and 12 assists in 28 games this season, his second with the Winterhawks. This trade moves him closer to home and gets the Winterhawks’ roster down to 23 players following the addition of Winnipeg Jets 2021 first-round pick Chaz Lucius.
“Dawson has been a great leader on and off the ice for us throughout his time in Portland,” Winterhawks Senior VP/Coach/GM Mike Johnston said in a team press release. “It’s never an easy move to trade away a veteran player, but we feel this gives Dawson the best opportunity to develop close to his hometown and be a leader in Brandon. We wish Dawson continued success through his hockey journey.”
Frank was the 13th overall selection in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. This season with the Anaheim Junior Ducks 16U AAA team, Frank has 40 goals and 43 assists in 53 games.
The Winterhawks made two other moves Tuesday, trading away young prospects who were not playing in Portland this season.
Sent to Everett was 2005-born goalie Donovan Bodnar and a conditional sixth-round 2024 draft pick to Everett for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
Defenseman Nick Andrusiak, 18, was traded to Red Deer for a seventh-round pick in 2024.
The Winterhawks continue their swing through the East Division Tuesday with a game at Prince Albert.