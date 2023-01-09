The Portland Winterhawks received a significant boost on Monday with the news that forward Chaz Lucius will join the team following its current road swing through the Western Hockey League’s East Division.

Lucius, 19, was the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He was playing this season with Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, where he had seen action in 12 games (two goals, three assists).