The Portland Winterhawks received a significant boost on Monday with the news that forward Chaz Lucius will join the team following its current road swing through the Western Hockey League’s East Division.
Lucius, 19, was the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He was playing this season with Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, where he had seen action in 12 games (two goals, three assists).
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Lucius played for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship, posting seven points and scoring three times including the game-winning goal in overtime of the Jan. 5 bronze medal game.
Portland originally drafted Lucius, a Minnesota native, with the 74th pick in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft and kept him on its protected list. Lucius played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and one college season at Minnesota before signing his NHL contract.
At Minnesota, he had 19 points in 24 games last season.
The Winterhawks (26-6-2-1, 55 points) have the second best record in the WHL’s Western Conference, trailing U.S. Division rival Seattle. Adding Lucius gives the Hawks, whose 142 goals through 36 games is tied for sixth most in the WHL, added firepower without parting with any players.
The WHL trade deadline is Tuesday. Portland plays at Prince Albert on Tuesday, the third of six road games against East Division teams.
Lucius is expected to join the Winterhawks when they return to Portland following the current road trip. The next home game for Portland is Friday, Jan. 20.