Pictured in a game earlier this season, Portland Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi made 36 saves on Saturday in a 5-2 win at Seattle that moves Portland to the top of the Western Hockey League's Western Conference.
Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks
The Portland Winterhawks leaped into first place — for now — in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference with a 5-2 road win over rival Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.
Chaz Lucius continued his sizzling start to his Winterhawks career, Luca Cagnoni scored twice and goalie Dante Giannuzzi had a strong performance as Portland beat Seattle for the fourth time in six meetings this season.
Portland improved to 33-8-2-1 for 69 points, a point more than Seattle in the U.S. Division. Seattle lost in regulation at home for only the second time this season — both to the Winterhawks. The Thunderbirds are 33-8-1-1 for 68 points.
The rivals will meet six more times in the regular season, including dour times in nine days at the end of the season.
Portland’s Cagnoni had gone 14 games without a goal before scoring on Friday against Swift Current. The defenseman scored Portland’s first two goals on Saturday, making it 1-0 4:52 into the game and 2-1 25 seconds into the second period.
Lucius took an up-ice pass from Carter Sotheran and beat Thomas Milic on a breakaway chance 10:07 into the second period.
Nolan Allen answered 1:35 later when Gracyn Sawchyn, who scored Seattle’s first goal, delivered a nifty backhand pass for an open weakside chance.
Just over a minute later, Lucius carried the puck to the net to create a chance in tight that Jack O’Brien converted.
With his goal and two assists Saturday, Lucius has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in his five games since joining the Winterhawks.
Portland is back at home on Sunday, completing a three-game weekend with a 5 p.m. game against Spokane.
Seattle outshot Portland 38-25. The Thunderbirds thought they had scored a power-play goal that would have made it a one-goal game early in the third period. But the net was knocked loose on the play and the goal was waved off by the referee.
Giannuzzi finished with 36 saves, the most notable of them a glove save to rob Sawchyn in close late in the second period.
An empty-net goal from Robbie Fromm-Delorme closed the scoring.
