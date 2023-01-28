Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi vs. Seattle Nov. 30, 2022

Pictured in a game earlier this season, Portland Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi made 36 saves on Saturday in a 5-2 win at Seattle that moves Portland to the top of the Western Hockey League's Western Conference.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks leaped into first place — for now — in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference with a 5-2 road win over rival Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.

Chaz Lucius continued his sizzling start to his Winterhawks career, Luca Cagnoni scored twice and goalie Dante Giannuzzi had a strong performance as Portland beat Seattle for the fourth time in six meetings this season.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you