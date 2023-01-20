SAcoring 12 seconds into the game was a pretty good way for the Portland Winterhawks to start their first home game in 2023.
The ending of the game was even better.
James Stefan, Gabe Klassen and Robbie Fromm-Delorme each scored two goals and the Winterhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit in the closing minutes Friday and beat the Victoria Royals 7-6 in overtime in front of 6,400 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Kyle Chyzowski scored the winner 2:30 into the three-on-three overtime.
To get there, Portland scored twice with goalie Dante Giannuzzi pulled for an extra attacker. Klassen scored his second of the night on a blast from the right-wing circle with 3:10 remaining to pull Portland to within one. Fromm-Delorme then deflected home the tying goal on a Chaz Lucius one-timer to tie it 6-6 with 1:19 on the clock.
Chyzowski’s OT winner came on an odd-man rush led by Marek Alscher, who cropped a pass to Chyzowski to set up the finish for his 11th goal of the season.
The Winterhawks are 29-8-21-1 for 61 points. The Royals, fighting for the Western Hockey League's final Western Conference playoff spot, are 12-26-4-1 for 29 points.
Lucius, a Winnipeg Jets prospect in his first game since joining Portland, had two assists and was influential on a line with Stefan and Jack O’Brien. O’Brien finished with three assists. Stefan and Fromm-Delorme each had one assist in addition to his two goals.
Stefan scored 12 seconds into the game, driving off the right-wing wall to beat Holt. His second goal of the first period came on the power play. Lucius shuffled the puck to the net and Fromm-Delorme deftly pushed the disc to his left to give Stefan an open net.
Despite the fast start and an 18-8 shots edge for Portland, the score was 2-2 after a fast-paced first period.
Victoria led 4-3 after two periods, and the Royals were up 6-4 after Jake Poole’s 23rd goal of the season with 5:40 remaining.
But Portland, which scored on its only power play of the night in the first period, dominated while skating six on five to score the two goals that forced overtime.
It was a thrilling win on “Where’s Waldo” promotion night and a good start to three games in four days at the VMC. Lethbridge visits Portland at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
