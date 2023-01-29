Marek Alscher Portland Winterhawks on Jan. 29, 2023 (Keith Dwiggins)

Marek Alscher, pictured in Sunday's first period, scored the overtime winner for the Portland Winterhawks in a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

 courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

It took a dramatic rally for the Portland Winterhawks to complete a sweep of three weekend games with a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Defenseman Mark Alscher won it with 1:51 left in overtime after Portland scored twice late to force the three-on-three extra five minutes.

