It took a dramatic rally for the Portland Winterhawks to complete a sweep of three weekend games with a 4-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Defenseman Mark Alscher won it with 1:51 left in overtime after Portland scored twice late to force the three-on-three extra five minutes.
A goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left tied the game 3-3.
James Stefan had a goal and two assists. Stefan assisted on Lucius’ tying goal and a goal from defenseman Ryan McCleary with 5:29 remaining that pulled the Winterhawks to within a goal.
Stefan scored Portland’s only goal through the first two periods, a power-play marker midway through the second period that tied it 1-1.
Spokane regained the lead on a Cade Hayes goal late in the second, then made it 3-1 when a Berkly Catton shot deflected in 1:27 into the third period.
The overtime featured chances each way on odd-man rushes — including a three-on-none rush for Spokane that was denied by Portland goalie Dante Giannuzzi (25 saves).
Alscher’s winner came on a two-on-one rush for Portland. he carried the puch into the zone on the left wing and beat Spokane goalie Cooper Michaluk with a shot just inside the far post for the defenseman’s seventh goal of the season.
By winning three games in three nights, the Winterhawks moved atop the Western Conference with a 34-8-2-1 record for 71 points. Second-place Seattle is three points back but has two games in hand.
Last-place Spokane is 9-32-2-2 for 22 points.
In six games with the Winterhawks, Lucius has five goals and 10 assists. His tying goal came from a scramble in front of the Spokane goal while Portland had an extra attacker on the ice.
Next for the Winterhawks is a Wednesday game at Kamloops.
