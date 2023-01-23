Aidan Litke vs. Spo G Dawson Cowan 1-23-23

Portland Winterhawks forward Aidan Litke handles the puck in tight against Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan during an afternoon game on Monday, Jan. 23 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Gabe Klassen and Ryan McCleary each scored two goals and Jack O’Brien had a goal and two assists Monday afternoon as the Portland Winterhawks powered past the Spokane Chiefs for a 6-1 Western Hockey League win.

A four-goal second period separated the Wintetrhawks from the Chiefs during a special “Kids Day” promotion at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.



