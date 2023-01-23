Gabe Klassen and Ryan McCleary each scored two goals and Jack O’Brien had a goal and two assists Monday afternoon as the Portland Winterhawks powered past the Spokane Chiefs for a 6-1 Western Hockey League win.
A four-goal second period separated the Wintetrhawks from the Chiefs during a special “Kids Day” promotion at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Winterhawks are 31-8-2-1 (65 points). They are one point behind first-place Seattle in the U.S. Division.
The Chiefs are 9-30-1-2 (21 points), last in the 10-team Western Conference.
Klassen opened the scoring 1:34 into the game, winning possession in the attacking zone and scoring his 26th goal of the season from the slot.
The Chiefs tied it seven minutes later on an unassisted goal from Berkly Catton.
McCleary’s ninth goal of the season restored Portland’s lead 12:48 into the first period.
Jack O’Brien’s 10th goal of the season with Portland on the power play in the first minute of the second period made it 3-1. Playing at the top of the Hawks’ top power-play unit with defenseman Luca Cagnoni away at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, O’Brien scored with a shot through traffic from the high slot.
Moments later, McCleary scored his second goal of the game with a wrister from the right-wing circle that eluded goalie Dawson Cowan to make it 4-1.
Marcus Nguyen made it 5-1 with a power play goal 13:22 into the second period. Nguyen pounced on the rebound from and Aidan Litke shot for his 13th goal of the season.
Klassen’s second of the day and 27th goal of the season came on another power play at 19:06 of the second. On a pretty play, Lucius drew the attention of multiple Chiefs and shuffled a pass for Klassen to place into an open net.
Portland forward James Stefan left the game in the second period and did not return.
Portland scored on three of eight power plays, and might have had more if not for strong play from Spokane goalie Cooper Michaluk. Michaluk came on in relief of Dawson Cowan for Spokane at the start of the third period and stopped all 16 shots he faced in the final 20 minutes.
Portland killed all four Spokane power plays, including a five-minute one in the final minutes of the game. Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi made 23 saves and earned his 19th win of the season.
Cagnoni missed his first game this season with the Winterhawks because he is one of 40 players, 19 from the WHL, chosen to participate Wednesday’s CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. The game from Langley, British Columbia will be available on the NHL Network.
The Winterhawks have a three-game weekend, hosting Swift Current at 7 p.m. Friday, traveling to Kent, Washington for a 6 p.m. Saturday game against Seattle then returning to the VMC for a 5 p.m. Sunday game against Spokane.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”