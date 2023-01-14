The last game of their swing through the Western Hockey League’s East Division won’t soon be forgotten by the Portland Winterhawks.
Their 4-3 loss to Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats should have gone to overtime, but officials waved off a tying Portland goal that should have counted with 17 seconds left.
Bedard, who is expected be the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored two quality goals, including the game-winner, for Regina.
But the Winterhawks thought they had tied it when a shot from the wing deflected off Portland’s Kyle Chyzowski and into the goal with 17 seconds left. On the play, Chyzowski was pushed into Regina goalie Drew Sims from outside the crease by Pats' defenseman Luke Bateman. But — after a lengthy discussion among the four on-ice officials — the goal was waved off for goalie interference.
It was a frustrating way to conclude a tough road swing for Portland, which went 2-4 on the East Division swing, accounting for half of its regular-season total of eight losses in regulation.
The Winterhawks are 28-8-2-1 for 59 points, three behind first-place Seattle in the U.S. Division/Western Conference.
Regina improved to 21-19-1-1 with its third consecutive win since Bedard returned from leading Team Canada to the World Juniors gold medal.
Bedard didn’t score a third consecutive hat trick, but did score twice and set up another goal. Bedard scored a special goal to make it 3-2 with the Pats on a power play. He collected a loose puck deep to the left of goal and calmly placed a perfect shot off the post.
Bedard’s second goal, the game-winner, came on a breakaway as he made Giannuzzi commit then slid the puck through the goalie’s legs on another impressive puck-handling play.
That goal came moments after a nifty goal from Gabe Klassen, who deked three Pats in the slot and scored his 22nd goal of the season to tie the score 3-3 with 2:13 left in the second period.
But 41 seconds later, the Hawks somehow lost track of the best player in major junior hockey, who took an up-ice pass from Alexander Suzdalev and broke in alone on Giannuzzi.
Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored his 21st of the season as the first period ended in a 1-1 tie. Diego Buttazzoni’s second of the season, on some good hand-eye coordination to deflect a Marcus Nguyen out of the air, made it 2-1 Portland 2:35 into the second period. Regina’s Suzdalev’s 23rd of the season was a nifty, between-the-legs finish from in close that tied it five minutes later and Bedard’s first of the night gave the Pats a 3-2 lead.
Regina outshot Portland 38-33. The Winterhawks were 1 for 5 on the power play, the Pats 1 for 2.
Giannuzzi played a strong game, finishing with 34 saves.
After an 18-hour bus trip, the Winterhawks return home to play three games in four days at Veterans Memorial Coliseum beginning Friday, Jan. 20 against Victoria.