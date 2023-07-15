Former timbers and ring of honor Diego Valeri is celebrated after the Portland Timbers 3-2 win over Columbus crew for MLS regular season match played on June 15, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland, OR.
Timbers midfielders Dairon Asprilla (left), Diego Valeri (center) and Sebastián Blanco (right) lift the slab trophies after the Portland Timbers 3-2 win over Columbus crew for MLS regular season match played on June 15, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland, OR.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco scores the wining goal of the Portland Timbers 3-2 win over Columbus crew for MLS regular season match played on June 15, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland, OR.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
Portland Timbers fans celebrate Bianco’s match wining goal of the Portland Timbers 3-2 win over Columbus crew for MLS regular season match played on June 15, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland, OR.
Sebastian Blanco scored a go-ahead goal in the 65th minute to help give the Portland Timbers a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew at Providence Park on Saturday night, just a day after Timbers legend Diego Valeri signed a one-day contract in order to retire with his longtime club.
While ceremonies were performed both before the game and at halftime as Valeri was inducted into the Timbers’ ring of honor, the real prize came from Blanco, whose left-footed finish ultimately gave Portland a 3-2 win after the Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan scored consecutive goals to knot the game at two.