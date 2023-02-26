Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Feb. 14 2023

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, pictured in a Feb. 14 game, gave the Moda Center crowd plenty of fist-pumping moments in a 71-point outing as Portland beat Houston on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Moda Center.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

Damian Lillard sure didn’t take a game against the struggling Houston Rockets for granted.

Lillard scored a career-high 71 points Sunday — 41 in the first half — as the Blazers beat the Rockets 131-114 at Moda Center.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

