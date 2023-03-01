February is a month many of the Portland Winterhawks are likely glad to see end.
One exception is second-year winger Marcus Nguyen, who over a six-game stretch to start the month had five goals and three assists.
An 18-year-old from Calgary, Nguyen’s 19 goals ranked fourth on the team with 14 games remaining in the regular season. His ability to make plays with the puck on his stick makes him valuable in all phases of play.
“I think he’s getting better and better,” Mike Johnston, Portland’s coach and general manager, recently said. “He’s got some natural talent. He’s got speed, he’s got a good shot. He’s got good puck skills.”
Nguyen said his goal entering his second full season with Portland was to earn the opportunity to play consistently in key situations. He has three power-play goals and scored his third short-handed goal on Feb. 25 in a loss at Seattle.
“My goals were just to be that key player for any situation,” he said. ”It’s nice to score goals, but it’s even better to stop them (from) going in.”
After playing a seventh consecutive road game on Friday, March 3, in Everett — and trying to end a seven-game losing streak — Nguyen and the Winterhawks return to Veterans Memorial Coliseum for games at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, against Tri-City and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, against Everett.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 173 pounds, Nguyen can at times struggle to find space against bigger opponents.
“He needs to physically get stronger to play against the big guys like (Seattle has), or Red Deer,” Johnston said. “I like where his game’s at right now. He’s playing really well and he’s given us some depth in our lineup.”
Nguyen’s puck-handling ability makes him one of Portland’s most effective shootout participants. Nguyen has converted four of his five opportunities in the tie-breaker.
Smooth and confident with the puck on his stick, Nguyen credits regular trips to the rink both before school and the fact that he enjoyed staying after practice to work on different skills for developing his skillset. He started skating around age 4 and quickly took to the offensive part of hockey and loved trying to replicate the creative plays Patrick Kane was making for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Growing up in Calgary, Nguyen was, of course, a fan of the Flames. But he also rooted for the Chicago Blackhawks. He’d sit at the breakfast table watching online clips of Kane’s unique passes and spin-o-rama plays.
Though it’s spelled differently, Nguyen was named for Markus Naslund. A Swedish winger who played most of his 15 NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, Naslund was the favorite player of Nguyen’s dad, Dan.
Introduced to Portland and to the Western Hockey League during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020-21 season, Nguyen saw action in 16 games, scoring one goal and tallying one assist. He looked up to teammates such as Seth Jarvis, Reece Newkirk and Jaydon Dureau.
“I would watch them all the time kind of idolize them. See what they’re good at and kind of work on that myself,” he said.
His first full season was last year, when Nguyen produced 22 goals and 18 assists playing in all 68 games.
Consistency has been the focus of his work this season, Nguyen said. He said the opportunity to play on the power play and penalty kill have been rewarding and instructive. Of his 19 goals this season, three are shorthanded and three on the power play. Three of his goals last season came short-handed, evidence of his speed and finishing ability.
“I think I’ve been finding my groove and finding the things that work for me and that don’t,” he said. “It’s a game of inches. So, every mistake matters, especially down the stretch here.”
Nguyen had a confidence-building game in a Feb. 10 win at Tri-City, scoring twice and assisting on two others in a 6-3 win. Following that performance, Nguyen said: “It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet. I got rewarded on all the plays I was a part of.”
If the Winterhawks are to make a deep playoff run in a competitive Western Conference, they’ll need players such as Nguyen to be consistent contributors. As a 17-year-old last season, Nguyen played in 11 playoff games. He scored only once and was a minus-4.
Nguyen believes last season’s playoff experience, beating Prince George in the first round, then losing to Seattle in five games, will serve himself and his teammates well.
“I think we’ve got a lot more experience this year playoffs wise and we know what it takes to win a playoff game,” Nguyen said.
That opportunity will come in late March. Between now and then, Nguyen and the Winterhawks will work on gaining momentum.