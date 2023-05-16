It isn't No. 1, but the Portland Trail Blazers moved up in the NBA Draft order thanks to the NBA Draft Lottery, landing at No. 3.
The Blazers ended the season with the fifth-worst overall record, meaning the No. 3 spot is in an improvement as they passed Detroit and Houston in the draft order. San Antonio landed the No. 1 spot and will more than likely draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Here's the order of the first 14 picks following the lottery: 14, New Orleans; 13, Toronto; 12, Oklahoma City; 11, Orlando; 10, Dallas; 9, Utah; 8, Washington; 7, Indiana; 6, Orlando; 5, Detroit; 4, Houston; 3, Portland; 2, Charlotte; 1, San Antonio.
Portland had a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 42.1% chance of moving into the top four. The Blazers also had a 55.6% chance of moving back from No. 5.
With the pick not being No. 1, the feeling is that the pick will be shipped out this summer as a part of a package that general manager Joe Cronin hopes will bring an All-Star type of player to help out Damian Lillard.
The Blazers star guard made it clear at the end of the season he's not interested in waiting around for another long-term project player. He wants needle movers now and anyone not named Wembanyama in the draft isn't quite seen as the changing factor for Portland.
Other top prospects include guard Scoot Henderson out of the G League and forward Brandon Miller from Alabama. Amen and Ausar Thompson are twin forwards coming to the draft out of Overtime Elite and are expected to be in the top five as well.
Miller being a forward is a better fit for what Portland needs in terms of the draft. He averaged 18.8 points per game last season as a freshman to lead Alabama to the No. 1 overall seed of the NCAA tournament. He pulled down 8.2 rebounds a night and shot 38.4% from 3-point range as well.
