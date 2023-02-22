The long wait for Major League Soccer’s return ends on Saturday, Feb. 25, when the Portland Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.

The Timbers and their supporters hope for a much different 2023 than the 2022 slog that left Portland outside the playoffs for the first time since Giovanni Savarese took the reins in the 2018 season.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

