The long wait for Major League Soccer’s return ends on Saturday, Feb. 25, when the Portland Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.
The Timbers and their supporters hope for a much different 2023 than the 2022 slog that left Portland outside the playoffs for the first time since Giovanni Savarese took the reins in the 2018 season.
But are these Timbers different enough to live safely above the playoff line?
The club made one of the biggest MLS splashes of the offseason by acquiring young Brazilian attacker Evander for a reported transfer fee in the neighborhood of $10 million. The 24-year-old is expected to spice up a Timbers attack that was hampered in 2022 by injuries at the striker position and to playmakers, including Sebastian Blanco.
But Evander’s acquisition was the extent, as of Feb. 17, of the roster additions made by new General Manager Ned Grabavoy.
A Feb. 16 trade that sent defender Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC for a nice chunk of general allocation money could be disruptive in the short term, especially because one of the three remaining centerbacks is 35-year-old Larrys Mabiala.
Perhaps Grabavoy should have accomplished more during the 138 days between meaningful matches.
But, there also are good reasons why the first-year GM hasn’t rushed to fill the obvious need for another striker, not the least of which is that the October dismissal of Gavin Wilkinson left the club down a person in its player-personnel department.
The club clearly had pressing off-field issues to address as Merritt Paulson revamped his management team. Also, when last season ended, 18 of the players on Portland’s 20-player senior roster (to which the salary cap applies) were locked into contracts for 2023, a fact that surely limited Grabavoy’s short-term options.
Recent moves to accumulate allocation dollars reflect that reality.
What follows are arguments for three paths the 2023 Timbers could take.
Reasons for optimism
First on this list is, obviously, Evander.
It’s quite possible he will struggle at times with adjusting to Portland and to MLS. A majority of international players go through an adjustment period.
But adding Evander has a positive ripple effect. Specifically, it will allow Yimmi Chara to play on the left flank, where his speed is more of a weapon than he was when forced to play in a more central position.
In the optimistic view, Evander’s presence also will raise the production of Jaroslaw Niezgoda up top.
Another plus is the number of options in midfield.
It appears Eryk Williamson is healthy and motivated. While not as stark as the Timbers’ well-known struggles when Diego Chara doesn’t play, in 2022, Portland was 7-3-3 in matches Williamson started, 4-7-10 in all others.
Early in preseason, Williamson participated in January friendlies for the U.S. Men’s National Team. He said he’s excited because this is the first time in three years he didn’t need to spend his offseason rehabilitating from an injury.
A rejuvenated Williamson, who turns 26 in June, could work wonders in a box-to-box midfield role.
There’s another midfielder who should be stepping into his prime: Cristhian Paredes. The Paraguayan also has battled injuries at times, but entering his sixth season in Portland turns just 25 in May.
If Williamson and Paredes can be consistent contributors, perhaps the ageless Diego Chara can be rested more often. OK, Chara has an age: he turns 37 in April. He’s due to pass 30,000 regular-season minutes for the Timbers early in this, his 13th season in Portland.
He’s bound to lose a step one of these days, but indications are the Colombian hasn’t lost the spark needed to do all of the off-field and offseason work to keep his body primed for the MLS grind.
Another positive: On the other end of the soccer pendulum, Portland has recent additions who should be ready for a breakout season.
Topping that list is Santiago Moreno, who turns 23 in April. The pairing on the right flank of Moreno with fellow Colombian, 20-year-old right back Juan Mosquera, could be dynamic.
Another wide player, Marvin Loria, is entering his fifth Timbers season and turns 26 in April.
If we’re really optimistic, we can see improved play at the back: Sure, this feels like a long shot with the combination of a lack of depth at centerback (pending a new addition there) and with young wide backs whose strengths tend toward the attacking side of the game. But, this is the positive segment of this preview, so — maybe Liam Ridgewell’s addition to the coaching staff rubs off on the defenders and goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic is even better in his second season.
Reasons for ambivalence
This is the Timbers’ 13th season in MLS. Does that sound like a lucky number?
The club has been one of the more consistent in the league under Savarese. The Timbers have twice played for a league title. And they won that MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. That speaks to a strong culture and a toughness in knockout matches.
What the Timbers haven’t done in their first dozen seasons is push for the Supporters Shield as regular-season MLS champions. Portland’s 2023 team isn’t likely to change that, and the recent addition of ambitious clubs in St. Louis (this season), Austin FC and defending Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup champion LAFC has made the climb to the top of MLS steeper.
The lack of roster turnover should give the Timbers an advantage on the chemistry front. But — the welcome addition of Evander aside — there is a risk that some players are either too comfortable or just in a rut.
Let’s face it, the front-office shenanigans and the COVID-19 effect in recent seasons turned the vibe at Providence Park from rollicking party to more subdued.
Some patrons have stayed away in protest of Merritt Paulson’s leadership. It’s too soon to know how changes at the top, including naming Heather Davis as CEO, will impact the club’s reputation. Controversies aside, some fans found other places to spend time and money during and after the pandemic.
And, the run to the 2021 MLS Cup Final here notwithstanding, the Timbers haven’t always played the most exciting soccer. Opposing teams often play defensive formations to limit Portland’s transition chances. Especially last season, Portland struggled to break down teams that “parked the bus.”
Portland’s 53 goals were eighth most in MLS last season. But 10 of those came from penalty kicks and the Timbers scored more than two goals only five times in 34 games. Take away the seven-goal game against Sporting Kansas City and Portland averaged 1.4 goals per game.
If the Timbers struggle early in the season, as has been their habit, generating interest from casual fans, especially with few games on TV, might prove a challenge.
Reasons for doubt
Let’s start with the opening-day injury list.
Forward Felipe Mora is out until the summer as he recovers from another knee surgery.
Sebastian Blanco is being (smartly) eased back from another offseason surgery. His 14 goals and 15 assists over the last two seasons are solid numbers given his injury battles. But Blanco turns 35 in March, so it’s a fair question whether he can be a consistent difference-maker in his seventh season in Portland.
Claudio Bravo is expected to miss the season opener, meaning second-year man Justin Rasmussen is likely to start at left back. Bravo led MLS last season in tackles per 90 minutes (3.1, though his 64% success rate was not among the leaders).
Midfielder David Ayala is out with a knee injury, as is forward Dairon Asprilla. Asprilla underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and is likely out for the first two months.
Injuries happen to every team. Portland has depth in the midfield and on the flanks to manage, but lacks security at central defender after trading away Tuiloma, and still needs to add another forward.
Anther concern is designated player production. It’s hard, but not impossible, to thrive in MLS without all three DPs contributing. They are the players the club can invest unlimited money in.
This season, Evander, Yimmi Chara and Blanco occupy DP slots. Niezgoda is no longer a DP. Evander should contribute to more than the 11 goals Niezgoda (nine goals, two assists) was a part of last season, but Yimmi Chara has never been a big scorer and Blanco, well, see above.
Lastly, will the last line of defense, goalkeeper Ivacic, match or exceed the number of big saves he made last season? A regression there would not be shocking, just because Ivacic was so very good in big moments in 2022.