As the Portland Timbers began their final two weeks of preparation for the Feb. 25 kickoff to the club’s 13th season in Major League Soccer, the question of how the striker position will be solidified remained front and center.
At the other end of the field, the Timbers enter 2023 with a lot of certainty and confidence.
At the centerback position, Portland enters the season with the same four players who held down the back line last season. Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Zac McGraw and Larrys Mabiala provide a combination of experience (Mabiala turns 36 in October), youth (McGraw turns 26 in June), and players in or entering their prime in Zuparic and Tuiloma.
The hope is that the continuity and having three of the four in their physical prime years will give the Timbers consistent play at the back, where reading the game is a big part of the job.
Portland certainly wants to allow fewer than the 53 goals it gave up in 2022 or the 52 opponents scored in 2021, numbers that were around the league median.
Last season, 10 clubs allowed more goals than the Timbers, while a dozen surrendered fewer than 50.
While the goals scored against the team certainly aren’t all on the shoulders of the centerbacks, a steadiness at the position is a requirement.
Combined, the four central defenders have played 350 MLS regular-season matches and made 285 starts with the Timbers. Of that group, Tuiloma and Zuparic made the most appearances in 2022 (30 apiece).
“We have four very good players that are different from each other,” coach Giovanni Savarese said, explaining that getting them all on the field was one of the calculations when the coaching staff turned to using a three-back formation late last season.
“In order for us to progress and to continue to be competitive, we needed three of them to be on the field to put out the best possible lineup,” Savarese said.
The continuity and time played together is an important factor, according to Tuiloma.
Tuiloma feels strongly that the Timbers have one of the better groups of central defenders in MLS.
“I think our chemistry is really good,” Tuiloma said. “Zuparic, McGraw and Mabiala are all top centerbacks in the league.”
Tuiloma originally came to Portland in 2017 as a midfielder, but he said he’s now a full-on member of the defenders group who feels comfortable playing wherever he’s needed along the backline.
Tuiloma said his development as a defender has been equal parts mental and reading the game and being physically strong enough to battle with the ever improving level of attacking players in MLS.
While his first assignment is to defend, Tuiloma’s free-kick ability and his effectiveness in the air are attacking weapons. One of his targets in 2023 is to score more than the career-high six goals he had last season.
“Hopefully I can score more than six goals. Also be more vocal at the back,” Tuiloma said. “At centerback, we see a lot of the game and we’ve got to communicate. I think I’m improving with my vocals on the pitch and being a leader out there and encouraging players — when we’re one-nil down, it’s not the end of the game.
“I just want to be more present as a team player out on the pitch.”
Tuiloma noted that the number of top-flight attackers in the league continues to grow, which only motivates him to rise to the challenge.
“There’s some world-class strikers out there in MLS,” Tuiloma said. “Now we’ve got the League Cup (involving teams from Mexico’s top league). That’s why we do gym sessions to help us get stronger and more powerful.”
The Timbers are in Indio, California, through Feb. 18 before returning to Portland for final preparations for their opener against Sporting Kansas City. Preseason matches against Toronto on Feb. 15 and against New York City FC on Feb. 18 will serve as final dress rehearsals.