Oregon high school baseball is coming down to the wire with less than a month to go until rankings start to freeze.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. New this year is 3A going to a 20-team format, and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.
Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 15 to allow for the play-in games to be held by May 20. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 18 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 20.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here's the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A baseball season. You can check out the softball projections online with us as well.
Latest update: April 16, 10 p.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Ida B. Wells, Lincoln, Franklin
Metro: Jesuit, Sunset, Aloha
Pacific: Sherwood, Liberty, Glencoe
Mt. Hood: Barlow, Sandy, Central Catholic
Three Rivers: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, West Linn
Central Valley: Sprague, South Salem, McNary
Southwest: North Medford, Roseburg, Sheldon
At large (11)
Mountainside
South Medford
Tualatin
Grant
McMinnville
Westview
Clackamas
Southridge
Grants Pass
Tigard
Nelson
Next five out: Cleveland, Roosevelt, Beaverton, Century, South Eugene
The field
No. 32 Glencoe at No. 1 Jesuit
No. 17 Grant at No. 16 Barlow
No. 25 Nelson at No. 8 Roseburg
No. 24 Tigard at No. 9 Ida B. Wells
No. 28 McNary at No. 5 North Medford
No. 21 Clackamas at No. 12 Sunset
No. 20 Sheldon at No. 13 Lincoln
No. 29 Franklin at No. 4 Mountainside
No. 30 Central Catholic at No. 3 Lake Oswego
No. 19 Westview at No. 14 South Medford
No. 22 Southridge at No. 11 South Salem
No. 27 Sandy at No. 6 Sprague
No. 26 Aloha at No. 7 West Linn
No. 23 Grants Pass at No. 10 Sherwood
No. 18 McMinnville at No. 15 Tualatin
No. 31 Liberty at No. 2 Lakeridge
- Moved Barlow from the No. 25 seed to 16 as projected league champions.
- Swapped McNary and Sandy to avoid McNary-Sprague league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Canby, Wilsonville, Putnam, Hood River Valley
Midwestern (3): Thurston, Crater, Churchill
Mid-Willamette (4): Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, West Albany
Intermountain (3): Mountain View, Bend, Ridgeview
At large (2)
Summit
Central
Next five out: La Salle Prep, Eagle Point, Dallas, Ashland, Caldera
The field
No. 16 Putnam at No. 1 Ridgeview
No. 9 Crater at No. 8 Corvallis
No. 12 Wilsonville at No. 5 Mountain View
No. 13 Churchill at No. 4 Canby
No. 14 Hood River Valley at No. 3 Lebanon
No. 11 Central at No. 6 Thurston
No. 10 West Albany at No. 7 Bend
No. 15 Crescent Valley at No. 2 Summit
- Moved Corvallis from the No. 13 seed to 8 as projected league champions.
- Swapped Hood River Valley and Churchill to avoid Hood River Valley-Canby league matchup.
- Swapped Central and Crater to avoid Central-Corvallis and Crater-Thurston league matchups.
Class 4A
Autobids (3 per league)
Cowapa: Scappoose, St. Helens, Tillamook
Tri-Valley: Gladstone, Madras, Estacada
Oregon West: Stayton, North Marion, Philomath
Sky Em: Marist Catholic, Cottage Grove, North Bend
Skyline: Hidden Valley, Henley, Mazama
Greater Oregon: La Grande, Pendleton, Ontario
At large
Crook County
The Dalles
Cascade
Newport
Molalla
Seaside
Next five out: Astoria, Junction City, Marshfield, Phoenix, Baker
The field
Byes to state: Gladstone, Marist Catholic, Scappoose, Stayton, North Marion, La Grande, Pendleton, Hidden Valley
C8 Estacada at B1 North Bend
C7 Seaside at B2 Henley
C6 Mazama at B3 St. Helens
C5 Cascade at B4 Madras
C4 Newport at B5 Tillamook
C3 Molalla at B6 Philomath
C2 The Dalles at B7 Cottage Grove
C1 Crook County at B8 Ontario
- Swapped Cascade and Molalla to avoid Cascade-Philomath and Molalla-Madras league matchups.
- Swapped Seaside and Mazama to avoid Seaside-St. Helens and Mazama-Henley league macthups.
Class 3A
Autobids
Special District 1 (4): Banks, Neah-Kah-Nie, Warrenton, Valley Catholic
Special District 2 (3): Yamhill-Carlton, Taft, Santiam Christian
Special District 3 (3): McLoughlin, Joseph, Vale
Mountain Valley (3): La Pine, Sisters, Pleasant Hill
Far West (4): Cascade Christian, South Umpqua, Brookings-Harbor, Douglas
At large
Corbett
North Valley
Glide
Next five out: Scio, Horizon Christian, Siuslaw, Coquille, Dayton
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Banks
No. 17 Douglas at No. 16 Santiam Christian
No. 9 Brookings-Harbor at No. 8 McLoughlin
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Neah-Kah-Nie
No. 20 Vale at No. 13 Taft
No. 12 Pleasant Hill at No. 5 Warrenton
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Cascade Christian
No. 18 North Valley at No. 15 Valley Catholic
No. 10 Joseph at No. 7 La Pine
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 South Umpqua
No. 19 Glide at No. 14 Corbett
No. 11 Sisters at No. 6 Yamhill-Carlton
- Moved McLoughlin from the No. 12 seed to 8 as projected league champions.
- Moved La Pine from the No. 9 seed to 7 as projected league champions, make room for McLoughlin.
- Swapped Sisters and Joseph to avoid Sisters-La Pine.
Class 2A/1A
Autobids
Special District 1 (2): Knappa, Clatskanie
Special District 2 (2): Kennedy, St. Paul
Special District 3 (3): Blanchet Catholic, Regis, Culver
Special District 4 (3): Bandon, Myrtle Point, Reedsport
Special District 5 (3): Umpqua Valley Christian, North Douglas, Oakland
Special District 6 (2): Bonanza, Lost River
Special District 7 (4): Pilot Rock, Heppner, Sherman, Weston-McEwen
At large
Gold Beach
Irrigon
Vernonia
Next five out: Country Christian, Toledo, Monroe, Lowell, Western Christian
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Kennedy
No. 17 Myrtle Point at No. 16 Pilot Rock
No. 9 Heppner at No. 8 Bandon
No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Reedsport
No. 21 Weston-McEwen at No. 12 North Douglas
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Blanchet Catholic
No. 20 Lost River at No. 13 Sherman
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Knappa
No. 19 Clatskanie at No. 14 Irrigon
No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 St. Paul
No. 22 Oakland at No. 11 Bonanza
No. 10 Gold Beach at No. 7 Regis
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Umpqua Valley Christian
No. 18 Vernonia at No. 15 Culver
- Moved Pilot Rock from the No. 20 seed to 16 as projected league champions.
- Moved Bandon from the No. 9 seed to 8 as projected league champions.
- Swapped Weston-McEwen and Lost River to avoid WM-Sherman league matchup.
- Swapped Gold Beach and Heppner to avoid Gold Beach-Bandon league matchup.