Oregon high school softball is coming down to the wire with less than a month to go until rankings start to freeze.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. New this year is 3A going to a 20-team format, and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.
Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 15 to allow for the play-in games to be held by May 20. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 18 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 20.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here's the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A softball season. You can check out the baseball projections online with us as well.
Latest update: April 16, 10 p.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Roosevelt, Franklin, Cleveland
Metro: Mountainside, Westview, Aloha
Pacific: Sherwood, Newberg, Glencoe
Mt. Hood: Gresham, Nelson, Central Catholic
Three Rivers: Oregon City, Lake Oswego, West Linn
Central Valley: McNary, West Salem, South Salem
Southwest: Sheldon, South Medford, Grants Pass
At large (11)
McMinnville
Lakeridge
Southridge
North Medford
Barlow
Sunset
Roseburg
Jesuit
Sprague
Sandy
Liberty
Next five out: Tigard, Forest Grove, Century, Willamette, South Eugene
The field
No. 32 Central Catholic at No. 1 Sheldon
No. 17 Westview at No. 16 Roosevelt
No. 25 Aloha at No. 8 McNary
No. 24 Sprague at No. 9 Sherwood
No. 28 Sandy at No. 5 Lake Oswego
No. 21 Sunset at No. 12 West Linn
No. 20 Barlow at No. 13 Grants Pass
No. 29 Liberty at No. 4 South Medford
No. 30 Glencoe at No. 3 Mountainside
No. 19 West Salem at No. 14 Newberg
No. 22 Roseburg at No. 11 Southridge
No. 27 Nelson at No. 6 McMinnville
No. 26 Franklin at No. 7 Lakeridge
No. 23 Jesuit at No. 10 South Salem
No. 18 North Medford at No. 15 Gresham
No. 31 Cleveland at No. 2 Oregon City
- Moved Roosevelt from the No. 30 seed to 16 as projected league champions.
- Moved Gresham from the No. 21 seed to 15 as projected league champions, make room for Roosevelt.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Wilsonville, La Salle Prep, Canby, Putnam
Midwestern (3): Thurston, Eagle Point, Crater
Mid-Willamette (4): Dallas, Silverton, Lebanon, West Albany
Intermountain (3): Bend, Ridgeview, Redmond
At large (2)
Centennial
Corvallis
Next five out: South Albany, Central, Ashland, Mountain View, Hood River Valley
The field
No. 16 Redmond at No. 1 Dallas
No. 9 Centennial at No. 8 Thurston
No. 12 Eagle Point at No. 5 Wilsonville
No. 13 Canby at No. 4 Silverton
No. 14 Putnam at No. 3 Lebanon
No. 11 Corvallis at No. 6 La Salle Prep
No. 10 Ridgeview at No. 7 West Albany
No. 15 Crater at No. 2 Bend
- Swapped Canby and Corvallis to avoid Canby-La Salle Prep and Corvallis-Silverton league matchups.
Class 4A
Autobids (3 per league)
Cowapa: Astoria, Scappoose, St. Helens
Tri-Valley: The Dalles, Crook County, Molalla
Oregon West: Stayton, Cascade, Newport
Sky Em: North Bend, Marshfield, Cottage Grove
Skyline: Henley, Hidden Valley, Phoenix
Greater Oregon: Pendleton, La Grande, Baker
At large
Marist Catholic
Estacada
Seaside
Ontario
Klamath Union
Mazama
Next five out: Junction City, Philomath, Madras, Tillamook, Sweet Home
The field
Byes to state: Henley, Stayton, Pendleton, The Dalles, Astoria, La Grande, Scappoose, North Bend
C8 Molalla at B1 Hidden Valley
C7 Mazama at B2 Marshfield
C6 Klamath Union at B3 Cascade
C5 Ontario at B4 St. Helens
C4 Cottage Grove at B5 Crook County
C3 Seaside at B6 Phoenix
C2 Estacada at B7 Baker
C1 Marist Catholic at B8 Newport
Class 3A
Autobids
Special District 1 (3): Corbett, Valley Catholic, Banks
Special District 2 (3): Scio, Yamhill-Carlton, Dayton
Special District 3 (4): Lakeview, Douglas, South Umpqua, Cascade Christian
Mountain Valley (3): Elmira, Pleasant Hill, Creswell
Special District 4 (3): Burns, Umatilla, Enterprise
At large
Harrisburg
Glide
Jefferson
Amity
Next five out: Vale, McLoughlin, Taft, North Valley, Sutherlin
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Scio
No. 17 Elmira at No. 16 Douglas
No. 9 Enterprise at No. 8 Corbett
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Lakeview
No. 20 Umatilla at No. 13 Creswell
No. 12 Jefferson at No. 5 South Umpqua
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Burns
No. 18 Cascade Christian at No. 15 Valley Catholic
No. 10 Glide at No. 7 Harrisburg
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton
No. 19 Banks at No. 14 Amity
No. 11 Pleasant Hill at No. 6 Dayton
- Elmira stays at No. 17 despite being projected league champs due to OSAA ranking falling outside the top 16.
- Moved Corbett from the No. 9 seed to 8 as projected league champs.
- Swapped Banks and Cascade Christian to avoid Banks-Valley Catholic league matchup.
- Swapped Pleasant Hill and Glide to avoid Pleasant Hill-Harrisburg league matchup.
Class 2A/1A
Autobids
Special District 1 (3): Willamina, Gaston, Nestucca
Special District 2 (4): Blanchet Catholic, Kennedy, Central Linn, Monroe
Special District 3 (3): Reedsport, Myrtle Point, Toledo
Special District 4 (4): North Douglas, Lowell, Oakridge, Glendale
Special District 5 (2): Illinois Valley, Lost River
Special District 6 (4): Grant Union, Pilot Rock, Weston-McEwen, Union
At large
Clatskanie
Oakland
Next five out: Days Creek, Knappa, Yoncalla, Culver, Regis
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 North Douglas
No. 17 Union at No. 16 Reedsport
No. 9 Clatskanie at No. 8 Grant Union
No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Illinois Valley
No. 21 Lost River at No. 12 Oakland
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Kennedy
No. 20 Gaston at No. 13 Monroe
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Lowell
No. 19 Toledo at No. 14 Weston-McEwen
No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Oakridge
No. 22 Myrtle Point at No. 11 Glendale
No. 10 Pilot Rock at No. 7 Willamina
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Blanchet Catholic
No. 18 Central Linn at No. 15 Nestucca
- Moved Reedsport from the No. 17 seed to 16 as projected league champions.
- Moved Grant Union from the No. 9 seed to 8 as projected league champions.