Winterhawks forward James O'Brien on Feb. 7, 2023 vs. Red Deer

James O'Brien (92) had three assists Tuesday for the Portland Winterhawks in a 5-4 loss in a shootout to the Red Deer Rebels at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy Photo: Kyle Smutzki/Portland Winterhawks

Ben King scored twice, plus the shootout winner, on Tuesday as the Red Deer Rebels beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-4 in Western Hockey League play at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Portland scored twice in the last four minutes to rally and force overtime. The Winterhawks picked up one point in the standings, drawing even with Western Conference leader Seattle with 74 points, though the Thunderbirds have played two fewer games.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you