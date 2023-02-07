Ben King scored twice, plus the shootout winner, on Tuesday as the Red Deer Rebels beat the Portland Winterhawks 5-4 in Western Hockey League play at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Portland scored twice in the last four minutes to rally and force overtime. The Winterhawks picked up one point in the standings, drawing even with Western Conference leader Seattle with 74 points, though the Thunderbirds have played two fewer games.
Portland is 35-10-2-2. Red Deer, in second place in the Eastern Conference, is 35-11-1-3, matching Portland’s 74 points.
Josh Zakreski and Kyle Chyzowski scored from in tight late in the third period to rally Portland from a two-goal deficit. Chyzowski’s tying goal with 1:01 left was the sixth time this season the Winterhawks have scored with their goalie on the bench for an extra attacker.
Jack O’Brien had three assists for Portland and Luca Cagnoni had a goal and one assist.
The Hawks led 2-1 after the first period on goals less than three minutes apart from James Stefan and Cagnoni.
Red Deer took a 3-2 lead midway through the second period as King and Craig Armstrong scored 25 seconds apart. King’s goal came on the power play and Armstrong’s on a shot from the slot after Portland failed to carry the puck out of trouble. When King scored his second power-play goal of the night, meeting no resistance on an up-ice rush, the score was 4-2 Rebels with 9:50 to play.
Zakreski gave Portland life with just under four minutes to play when a shot by Diego Buttazoni deflected off Marcus Nguyen’s skate for Zakreski to put home for his eighth goal of the season.
Chyzowski tied it with 61 seconds remaining, converting on a scramble play for his 13th goal of the season.
In the five-minute, three-on-three, overtime each team put three shots on goal and Portland created several chances.
In the shootout, both Gabe Klassen and Luca Cagnoni missed the net after losing control of the puck. Red Deer converted both of its shots, with Kai Uchacz scoring the first attempt.
Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi finished with 29 saves.
Red Deer went 2 for 4 on the power play and opened the scoring with a short-handed goal. Portland 1 for 3 on the power play.
The Winterhawks play their last home game of February at 6 p.m. Saturday when Seattle visits the VMC.
