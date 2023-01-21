Bill Schonely at Starlight, Grand Floral parades

Bill Schonely was more than just the voice of the Portland Trail Blazers for so many years. He was an important piece to greater Portland community as well.

 PMG FILE PHOTO: ADAM WICKHAM

Bill Schonely only saw one Trail Blazers championship. But no one championed the team like the gentle man who coined the phrase “Rip City!” and who’s voice connected the team and its players with the community for three decades as the team’s radio voice.

Schonely died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife, Dottie, his three children and several grandchildren.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you