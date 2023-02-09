The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t done on the trade market as the team has reportedly traded for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle. The deal was first reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the deal also involves the Charlotte Hornets. The 76ers will receive Jalen McDaniels from the Hornets while Charlotte will receive “multiple second round picks” along with Svi Mykhailiuk from Portland, who was acquired in the Josh Hart trade from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
Thybulle, 25, has been regarded as a defensive-first guard during his first four seasons, all with Philadelphia. He averages 4.4 points per game, 1.5 steals, 1.8 rebounds and 1 assist over his career.
The 6-foot-5 guard saw a career high in minutes per game last season with 25.5 and started 50 out of the 66 games he played, but he’s seen his role reduced this season under head coach Doc Rivers and is averaging only 12.1 minutes a night in 49 games played.
What’s hurt Thybulle’s playing time is the struggle he brings on the offensive end, shooting 33.3% from the 3-point line this season and 54.7% from the floor.
However, the Blazers know they need to find more defense somewhere. The Blazers are currently 26th in defensive rating and are 18th in points per game allowed with teams scoring 114.4 points on average.
Couple Thybulle with the deal for Cam Reddish last night from the Knicks and the moves paint a clear picture: the Blazers want to lower both of those defensive numbers. And so far, they haven’t had to sacrifice much scoring with Hart the only player out the door with his 9.5 points per game this season.