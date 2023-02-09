Matisse Thybulle vs Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle, left, fights through a screen against the Portland Trail Blazers.

 PMG File Photo

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t done on the trade market as the team has reportedly traded for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle. The deal was first reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the deal also involves the Charlotte Hornets. The 76ers will receive Jalen McDaniels from the Hornets while Charlotte will receive “multiple second round picks” along with Svi Mykhailiuk from Portland, who was acquired in the Josh Hart trade from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.