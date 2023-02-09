The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t done on the trade market as the team has reportedly traded for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle and Kevin Knox from the Detroit Pistons, the latter of which also sends Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors in a three-team deal.

The Thybulle deal was first reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT and the Knox deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

