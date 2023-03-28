Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese on March 25, 2023

Despite one win in the first five games, Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese was upbeat after training on Tuesday, March 28, noting the return to training of several key players.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

Despite the early-season struggles, Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese was upbeat on Tuesday when he spoke with media following the team’s training session in the rain at the club’s Beaverton training facility.

The return to training of Evander, Dairon Asprilla and David Ayala, plus the first training session for forward Franck Boli, were encouraging developments.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

