Despite the early-season struggles, Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese was upbeat on Tuesday when he spoke with media following the team’s training session in the rain at the club’s Beaverton training facility.
The return to training of Evander, Dairon Asprilla and David Ayala, plus the first training session for forward Franck Boli, were encouraging developments.
“I get excited about these type of practices, because now you get a different intensity with more players in, and the fact that we're getting guys back is a great thing to say,” a smiling Savarese said.
Without detailing specifics, Savarese said some of the returning players could be available to play at least some in the Saturday, April 1 match at FC Dallas.
“We just have to manage the minutes. Finally, we're starting to get to a better spot than we've been,” he said.
Of course, having more players to choose from for his lineup is important, but so is the impact returning players contribute to the intensity of training sessions, and the ability to push players during the week.
Savarese said the intensity level in training naturally improves as first-team players return. Improved numbers also means coaches can give players regular breaks during a session, which means those players can go hard while in a drill and not need to pace themselves to get through the training session.
“It's a little bit better spaced out, the work that they need to do, so things become easier and better” in training, Savarese said.
One thing the coaches have not done is change their approach to training in an effort to avoid injuries.
“We can never operate with a fear of players getting hurt,” Savarese said. “We have to do a job, and we have to make sure that we train the guys, to prepare them for what the game is going to bring them.”
Goalkeeper David Bingham was the third Portland player to suffer a hamstring injury in a home game this season when he went down late in the March 25 scoreless draw with the LA Galaxy. Savarese said Tuesday that the club is awaiting results from an MRI, but that Bingham’s injury is “not good” and will sideline him for weeks.
Savarese said there has been “a lot of conversation” internally about the rash of soft-tissue injuries.
“There’s things there that need to be addressed and need to get better,” Savarese said. The coach did not name any specific changes that might come from those internal discussions, but indicated finding answers to help prevent future injuries is a priority.
He noted that some of the recent injuries, such as the knee injury that had sidelined Ayala since preseason, were simply unlucky.
“The good thing is that there's a great positive vibe internally,” Savarese said. “All the players, everybody's on the same page. And always when you have that, it is a lot easier to be able to put everything in the right direction.”
The Timbers train on grass at their Beaverton facility but play on artificial turf at Providence Park. Savarese, who wants to always train on grass, said he doesn’t believe that different surfaces should be blamed for the injuries — though he acknowledged that the stress on a player’s body is higher on turf.
“I'm not a big fan of turf,” Savarese said. “But if you're going to have a turf, I think our turf is one of the best.”
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”