Coming into the season, one of the biggest concerns with the Portland Trail Blazers roster was its lack of size.
Last week in losses to the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, the doubters were given an exhibit A on why having one guy above 6-foot-10 might be an issue.
Nuggets big man and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic put up another triple-double with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and shot a remarkable 13 for 14 from the floor. Portland lost 122-113.
Two nights later it was Embiid putting up 32 points and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 105-95 win in Portland.
While Drew Eubanks’ hustle plays and tenacious effort is appreciated, the 6-foot-9 forward playing up a position is a tough ask. And if Nurkic gets into any kind of foul trouble going against the big guys, Portland doesn’t have the size to match.
“I watch it every night. We are what we are, who have who we have” Billups said when asked about the lack of size. “As long as my guys fight their behinds off, it’s all we can do.”
Most nights the Blazers have given Billups that fight, and it’s what the fans enjoyed the most about that 10-4 start to the season.
Now, with teams having film and everyone in the rhythm of the season, energy and effort isn’t going to be enough every night as Portland has learned, falling to 21-24.
“I think it is (an issue), we’re a small team and a lot of times we’re undersized out there,” Damian Lillard said. “We can play as hard as we want sometimes, we’re out there working. You see Drew go contest a shot and the ball comes off, we’re right there battling, but if the ball is nine feet in the air, the big guy is going to get to it before one of us is going to get to it.”
Portland is a small team, but today’s NBA has proven you don’t need to be gargantuan to win a title. The core of the Golden State Warriors dynasty is built around a trio two guys who are 6-foot-6 and another who is 6-foot-2. And none of those titles have come with a real dominant big man.
Obviously, that trio includes the best shooter the game has ever seen in Steph Curry, plus one of the best defenders in the league in Draymond Green. Portland isn’t too far off from having something similar though.
Lillard is one of the best shooters to take the floor, and Jerami Grant has proven to be a highly important defender. Anfernee Simons can turn hot scoring at any moment, but for him the task will be improving defensively to be the Klay Thompson in this comparison.
“We in a tough spot, and one of the things that I feel like will show that I’m with the team and that I’m with them and I’m willing to do anything to win games is showing my defensive intensity and focusing on that end and not worrying about offense at all,” Simons said.
Billups and general manager Joe Cronin said at the beginning of the year the roster is not done being tinkered with, and the trade deadline is fast approaching on Feb. 9.
There’s been flashes of good with this team, and flashes of bad. Now it’s time to see if the Blazers like the small-ball crew that fights every night, or if they need to trade some of that in for another big.
There’s plenty of options ahead over the next couple weeks, but no one with the Blazers is worrying yet. As they shouldn’t, since Portland is only 1.5 games back of Minnesota in the No. 6 spot.
Portland played the most road-heavy first half of the schedule, so there’s plenty of home cooking coming down the pipe. This current six-game home stretch the Blazers are on could be the final factor in how that Feb. 9 date gets treated.
“The time is now,” Lillard said. “We fought so hard with injuries, we had a losing streak, tough road schedule. Now, three games under .500, we got a home stretch and all winnable games. All games we go into it expecting to win so I think the time is now to lock in and make it happen.”
Stock rising: Nassir Little
The Blazers forward made his return Sunday, Jan. 15 against the Dallas Mavericks and has looked strong in his return. Against the 76ers with everyone seemingly cold offensively, Little provided a spark off the bench with a big 3-pointer and a drive to bucket for an and-one in the second half that kept Portland in a game it really shouldn’t have been. Seeing him back and healthy again is an important factor for this crucial home stretch.
Stock falling: The bench
Hustle and effort are nice, but they don’t always score points. And the Blazers could use a little more of the latter from its bench. Against the 76ers, the bench unit only scored 18 points. To be fair, Gary Payton II was out with an injury and Justise Winslow is still recovering from his ankle injury. But when looking for areas where this Blazers squad could use a boost, some added scoring to take the pressure off Lillard, Simons and Grant to do the bulk of the scoring would be nice.
