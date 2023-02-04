Despite the finish to the week, the Portland Trail Blazers had an encouraging four-game stretch in which they went 3-1.
It started with a 129-125 win over Atlanta at home, and then two gritty wins on the road over Memphis and Washington, the former of which feeling like the Blazers’ best win of the season.
Down Jusuf Nurkic for most of the game and Jerami Grant for the whole second half, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons went to work and helped Portland beat the Grizzlies, the best home team in the NBA, on their home court.
That was followed by a tremendous comeback win against the Wizards that saw Trendon Watford play the best game of his young career with 21 points off the bench, along with three rebounds and five assists.
The dud came to Chicago where Portland blew an 11-point halftime lead with a bad third quarter and couldn’t quite recover.
Still, a solid week that certainly showed the Blazers are more than qualified to be a team in the play-in tournament, and potentially even vie for a 5 or 6 seed.
The biggest news of course this week will be what happens with the looming trade deadline, set for noon on Feb. 9.
Portland is in the mix on plenty of rumors, and plenty of current players are a part of those talks. Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Nassir Little and others have all been mentioned in reports from around the league. The seemingly strongest link is Portland vying for Utah forward Jarred Vanderbilt, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Vanderbilt is a lanky, 6-foot-8 forward who can be a solid two-way player, the exact kind of guy this Portland roster needs with its lack of height.
Toronto forward OG Anunoby is another name to watch for the Blazers, who have been linked to the forward since the summer. The reported asking price for Anunoby is quite high, and without much draft capital, the Blazers might be out when it comes to the defensive minded Raptor.
A backup center, or even a starter, could be on general manager Joe Cronin’s wish list as well after Nurkic’s play the past month hasn’t been all that inspiring. Drew Eubanks will give the center spot everything he has, but being 6-foot-9, he’s simply outsized on some matchups around the league.
Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs is a name being thrown out with significant interest around the league. The Blazers certainly are keeping their ears open for the 7-foot-1 center who’s spent the past three-plus seasons under Greg Popovich and has improved each year.
One thing is for certain: Lillard isn’t going anywhere, so quit asking.
The last time fans might see some of the current Blazers comes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 against Golden State. Portland also played Milwaukee at home on Monday, Feb. 6.
Oklahoma City comes to town at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 before the Los Angeles Lakers visit at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Then it’s Washington at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 before heading to the All-Star break.
The Blazers entered the Bucks matchup at No. 11 in the Western Conference, but sit only a .5 game back from 10th and 1.5 games back of the No. 6 spot.
The roster certainly needs some kind of shake up in order to reach Chauncey Billups’ stated goal of making the playoffs and being “dangerous.” We’ll find out soon what exactly those changes are.
Quick hits
- Lillard was named an All-Star Game reserve, voted on by the Western Conference coaches. It’s Lillard’s seventh All-Star selection in his 11th NBA season.
- Shaedon Sharpe was not named to the Rising Stars game for the All-Star break, but will be competing in the Slam Dunk Contest. He hopes to build off of Simons’ victory from the 2021 event.
- Nurkic might have already played his last game as a Blazer, if he ends up traded. The big man left the game against Memphis on Feb. 1 with a left calf injury that turned out to be a strain. The team said he’ll be out until after the All-Star break.