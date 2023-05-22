Simply put, there was no rhythm to be found for Roosevelt High School softball on Monday, May 22.
The No. 16 Roughriders didn’t have an answer on offense for No. 17 Grants Pass as the Cavemen dominated from start to finish in a 13-1 victory in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.
For head coach Jason Ferres, it wasn’t so much about the pitching but rather the defense behind the pitcher and his own team’s struggles at time to field the ball.
“We had several balls right at second base, thought they were gonna drop but she made a good play on them,” Ferres said. “The game really unfolded the first thing when we kicked the ball around. And that's where it happens. We don't play defense, we're going to fall behind and it’s tough to climb out of that, especially against a good team like that.”
Roosevelt finished the game with four, the first of which came in the first inning that led to Grants Pass getting its lead runner on.
A triple, double and a single later and the Cavemen were on top 3-0 in the blink of an eye.
Same story for the second inning where an error helped put another Grants Pass runner on that led to a run, meanwhile Cavemen junior Scarlett Gordon was dealing in the circle.
Gordon gave up one walk in the first inning, but a double play by her defense ended that threat. She sat the next six batters down to hold a no hitter through three innings and faced the minimum amount of batters.
Not only that, she added a solo home run to center in the top of the third to make it 6-0 Grants Pass.
“She was a little bit harder to hit off than the rest of the people that we played,” Roosevelt senior Lily Ferres said. “It was a little bit iffy, but I feel like if we had our timing down and we were in the back of the box, we would have had it.”
The big inning came in the fourth when Grants Pass plated five runs, highlighted by a two-RBI double from junior Atianna Vainuku-Johnson.
Roosevelt got its first and only hit in the bottom of the fourth down 11-0 thanks to sophomore catcher Zulaykha Armstrachan who ripped a ball down the left field line. She later scored after a passed ball and a groundout from senior Kiarra Webb.
The Cavemen got it back quick and then some with a two-run home run from Madison Montejano to make it 13-1, the eventual final score.
While the conclusion of the 2023 season is a bit sour for Roosevelt, there’s still plenty for the Riders to keep their heads up about.
After all, they are still two-time defending PIL champions, a task that was much tougher this year with Franklin, McDaniel and Cleveland all putting in a big effort to knock off the reigning champs.
“This was a lot more challenging of a year,” Jason Ferres said. “We did have high expectations but we had to realign our defense. And we kind of struggled throughout the year until the last few games … Honestly, we hit the ball pretty well, just fielding was Jekyll and Hyde this year.”
Two of the most successful hitters were Lily Ferres and Webb, who both learned from Jason Ferres after the game they had been selected for the PIL’s top honors.
Webb has been named the PIL Player of the Year while Lily Ferres earned Pitcher of the Year, voted on by the league’s coaches.
Those two senior captions are only a part of what has made the 2023 Roosevelt class so special the last couple of seasons, a group that also includes Parker Wilson, Claire Knapp, Jay Jay Camacho, Payton Mills and Kaylee Downs.
“I've had most of them for like 10 or 15 years now, so it's been nice watching them grow up and how they’ve progressed and we've got three of them going to college,” Jason Ferres said of the senior class. “The COVID year kind of ruined everything for them, but they persevered through that and actually developed into a pretty solid unit.”
For Webb, the best memories in the yellow and black aren’t all the wins her squad has racked up, but rather the silly moments at practice where the team is relaxed and having fun and running away from Jason Ferres trying to catch them.
And just getting the chance to host a playoff game, something that hasn’t happened since 2016, was an important accomplishment in itself as well.
“It was pretty cool, everyone was excited. I mean, not everybody was excited to put up that fence because that thing is not fun to put up,” Webb said with a smile. “But I think it was very cool and exciting when we got the word out. We had a lot of people show up so it was pretty special.”
While this is the end of the road for most of the Riders player, Webb and Lily Ferres won’t stop being teammates as they’re set to play for Centralia College next season. Their fellow senior Payton Mills is heading to play for Willamette University.
The senior class is a talented one, but Roosevelt hasn’t been a program to rebuild and rather reloads. There’s plenty of talent to make a run at three-peat next year, and Webb is confident there’s more success where 2023 came from.
“It's been very special, I've known a lot of them for a while and it's kind of sad having to leave them,” Webb said. “But I know that they're going to do really good things in the future and they're really good ballplayers and I think they're going to lead Roosevelt to some more victories later on in the future.”
Other local scores
Sheldon softball 24, Central Catholic 0 (5 innings)
Mountainside softball 3, Franklin 2
McMinnville softball 9, McDaniel 1
Sheldon baseball 11, Central Catholic 5
McNary baseball 5, Lincoln 4
Tigard baseball 4, Grant 3
Sherwood baseball 4, Roosevelt 0
Ida B. Wells baseball 8, McMinnville 7