Losing 4-3 to Real Salt Lake in the round-of-32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup isn’t ideal for the Portland Timbers, of course.
Portland twice had a one-goal lead in Wednesday’s match at Providence Park, but was undone by a lack of experience from a young lineup — and by the play of dynamic RSL winger Carols Andres Gomez and by a series of saves from young goalkeeper Gavin Beavers.
There were positives for Portland: A goal for Sebastian Blanco, who is working back to form and fitness; two assists from rookie midfielder Noel Caliskan; a well-taken goal for Jaroslaw Niezgoda; and some strong play from winger Marvin Loria and from Cristhian Paredes in his hour on the field.
The result means Portland is out of the tournament while 14 other MLS clubs and two lower-division teams continue the quest for a U.S. Soccer national championship. It also means the Timbers late-May slate will be a bit less congested.
Justin Rasmussen and Niezgoda scored early in the second half as Portland turned a halftime deficit into a 3-2 lead that didn’t hold.
Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese, even with a heavily rotated lineup, was particularly disappointed to give up four goals at Providence Park.
“We put the right energy in the game,” Savarese said. “We cannot lose a game at home that we score three goals. When you score three goals a home has to be a win. It cannot be that we lost 4-3 and we are out of the Cup.”
The match turned on transition goals four minutes apart from Real Salt Lake’s Maikel Chang that flipped a one-goal Timbers lead into what turned out to be the final score.
On the first one, Gomez, a designated player who joined RSSL this season, burst past Rasmussen and into the penalty area before passing the ball to an unmarked Chang.
Four minutes later, RSL went up the middle of the field to undo Portland’s defense with Chang again finishing the opportunity.
Portland did not cash in on four or five decent chances the rest of the way and so won’t have a shot at its first Open Cup title — or to get valuable experience for some developing players.
One of those is Caliskan, who was signed to the first team after injuries to Eryk Williamson and David Ayala left the team short of midfielders.
Blanco’s first goal of 2023 came four minutes into the match. Noel Caliskan won the ball of of RSL’s Pablo Ruiz and pushed the ball forward to Blanco, who scored with a spinning right-footed shot from 10 yards.
RSL tied it a half-hour in when Daniel Musovski punched home a point-blank shot after a cross from Bryan Oviedo fell kindly and Portland’s Tyler Clegg was unable to clear the danger.
The go-ahead goal in the 41st minute was a thing of beauty from Andres Gomez. The Colombian designated player patiently created enough space from Rasmussen and Caliskan then deposited a right-footed shot from 20 yards at the right corner of the penalty are into the left-side netting.
RSL goalkeeper Beavers came up with three big stops late in the first half, including a reaction denial of a close-range half-volley from Loria and twice denying Paredes goals, one on a flick header and then on a shot from distance.
Rasmussen’s goal was a well-struck shjot from the top of the penalty are to tie the score 2-2. Caliskan dribbled into the penalty area and sent a bell toward Loria, who let the ball run through for Rasmussen.
Portland’s third goal came when Nathan Fogaca chested a ball from center back Clegg into space for Niezgoda to strike.
But, three goals weren’t enough to advance in a tournament Savarese said he wants to win.
“We just have to have a little bit more maturity,” Savarese said, then noted that Cup games are an opportunity for less-used players to gain experience. “It is is good for some of the players that don't have that many minutes to be able to come and play. That will make them better, make them stronger, then make them more available.”
Most of the Timbers expected to be available for Saturday’s MLS rivalry match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park had Wednesday night off, giving T2 players Clegg and Victor Griffith along with Caliskan time with the first team.
“Unfortunately, we couldn't qualify to continue, because these games are great games for (developing) players to be able to continue to participate,” Savarese said.
For RSL and the other 15 teams standing, draw for Open Cup round-of-16 matchups takes place Thursday, with those matches taking place May 23-24.
Portland and RSL will see each other in a week, when they clash in Utah on May 17 in a midweek MLS match.
Delentz Pierre, who was a key part of the Portland Pilots NCAA Tournament team last fall, played the entire match at central defender for Real Salt Lake.