Dairon Asprilla fouls RSL defender and former Portland Pilot Delentz Pierre

Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla fouls Real Salt Lake defender Delentz Pierre (a former Portland Pilots defender) during the second half of the Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match. Visiting RSL won 4-3 to advance in the national tournament.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

Losing 4-3 to Real Salt Lake in the round-of-32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup isn’t ideal for the Portland Timbers, of course.

Portland twice had a one-goal lead in Wednesday’s match at Providence Park, but was undone by a lack of experience from a young lineup — and by the play of dynamic RSL winger Carols Andres Gomez and by a series of saves from young goalkeeper Gavin Beavers.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

