NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland Thorns at San Diego Wave Thorns Reyna Reyes

Portland Thorns defender Reyna Reyes dribbles upfield Wednesday in a 1-0 loss on the road to the San Diego Wave in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

 Courtesy Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Portland Thorns

The Portland Thorns got off to a decent start as the UKG National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament began Wednesday. But they weren’t able to convert several promising attacks and suffered a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Wave in front of 9,504 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The only goal of the game came in the 65th minute. It was an own goal off the foot of defender Meaghan Nally as she tried to clear away a ball from San Diego’s Jaedyn Shaw. The play stared with a punt by San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan that was headed forward by Taylor Kornieck, a familiar route for the Wave to attack.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

