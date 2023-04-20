The Portland Thorns got off to a decent start as the UKG National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament began Wednesday. But they weren’t able to convert several promising attacks and suffered a 1-0 loss to the San Diego Wave in front of 9,504 fans at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
The only goal of the game came in the 65th minute. It was an own goal off the foot of defender Meaghan Nally as she tried to clear away a ball from San Diego’s Jaedyn Shaw. The play stared with a punt by San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan that was headed forward by Taylor Kornieck, a familiar route for the Wave to attack.
Wednesday’s match was the first of six for the Thorns in the group phase of the Challenge Cup. In the West Division, OL Reign beat Angel City 2-0 in Wednesday’s first round. The next Challenge Cup match for Portland is May 21 at home against Angel City.
But a busy stretch of games continues Saturday when Racing Louisville visits Providence Park for the next regular-season match.
Portland coach Mike Norris played Sophia Smith in the first half Wednesday and Hannah Betfort in the second half up front. Adriana Leon made her Thorns debut, playing 68 minutes and testing Sheirdan, her teammate with Canada’s national team, with a curling shot in the first half. Christine Sinclair also played 68 minutes.
In midfield, Taylor Porter and Rocky Rodriguez each got her first start of the season as Crystal Dunn and Sam Coffey rested. Also, rookie Reyna Reyes showed her versatility by starting at left back to give a night off to Meghan Klingenberg.
The best of a series of Thorns scoring chances in the first half was a one-timer from six yards by Smith that went high after some good one-touch passing created the opportunity.
Norris called it an evenly played match. Portland outshot San Diego 17-9 (9-1 on goal). Shelby Hogan played a strong match in goal, claiming a series of crosses. Hogan was credited with one save, but also made a stop on a play that was ruled offside.
“We've got some people with some good minutes tonight, and we'll feel that we'll be in a good spot to get after it again on Saturday,” Norris said.
Sheridan finished with nine saves, but the swerving attempt from Leon was the only real challenge for her.
Norris said his team could have created more high-quality chances with a bit more movement.
“Tonight, we probably didn't recycle the ball enough on the top of the box to draw them out to create some higher quality chances,” Norris said. “But, yeah, obviously when we're creating that many chances, would like to put more away.”
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”