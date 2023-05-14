Ever since the twins were born, Tyler and Kim Satterthwaite could do the math.
The 2022-2023 school year lined up to be the one year where all four of their kids – Drew, Lincoln, Jackson and Olivia – would be in high school together.
Making the “golden year,” as Tyler described, even more special was the fact dad is an assistant boys basketball coach and the head boys golf coach at David Douglas High School, where all four children attend.
In the spring, the Satterthwaite family almost made up the entire Scots boys golf team with Drew (senior), Lincoln (junior) and Jackson (freshman) all making the cut to make up the five-man varsity crew.
The blood relation didn’t stop there either as Micah Chadwick, Tyler’s nephew, grabbed a spot on varsity and Micah’s brother EJ was the No. 1 JV golfer and swung up for a couple varsity tournaments throughout the year.
Needless to say, the golden year has been everything Tyler could imagine.
“This is the year I knew all three of them would be kind of in this situation, so it's kind of a golden year,” Tyler said. “So I've enjoyed it. I've just tried to take my temperature as often as I can and make sure I'm thankful and not get caught up in the hype.”
Tyler, from eastern Washington, first met Kim down at Corban University in Salem where Tyler was on the men’s basketball team and Kim was on the volleyball team.
After graduating, the couple applied to Kim’s alma mater in David Douglas, where she was also the 1995 David Douglas Rose Festival Princess.
John Harrington hired the two, keeping up with his belief that couples teaching together would only make the David Douglas community stronger.
And that’s been the goal for Tyler and the Scots’ boys golf program as he’s seen changes through the 20+ years with David Douglas throughout the community.
Through a partnership with Glendoveer Golf Course and numerous fundraisers, Tyler helps supply the golf program with equipment and practice time that might not be the case for the East Portland school that has felt economic changes over the years.
Tyler’s goal is to make sure golf can be a fun place for any student who might be interested in picking up the game, much like he did back when he first started at David Douglas and was encouraged by the basketball coaches to come out and play.
“There was only one way it was going to work to be competitive at Douglas in golf,” Tyler said. “And this is the model I chose, to create this relationship with Glendoveer and find kids who play other sports who want to add another sport that have some athleticism and work ethic, and see how good they can get.”
The same can really be said for his three sons as well, who all play basketball in the winter.
Hoops has been the main sport for the Satterthwaite boys, but golf has always been in their back pocket growing up on the course.
Tyler recalls being a “late bloomer” himself and the same was true for Drew who was the 13th man on the freshman team his first year at David Douglas and was standing at 5-foot-6.
Fast forward three years and Drew is 6-foot-3 and led the Scots in scoring and rebounding this past season to earn a second team All-Mt. Hood Conference nod.
Lincoln also made the varsity team last season as a junior and Jackson played on the freshman team.
Through all the growth spurts and changes in interest, Tyler is thankful that golf has remained something that his boys still take interest in.
“Golf was kind of their medicine for not having body hair and muscles and athleticism,” Tyler said. “And now we're at this point where they're 6-3, 6-4 and they're good at basketball and they also have this golf thing … I think my fear was that when they got their basketball growth spurt that golf would get kind of left behind, which I think I'd be fine with that. But I'm very thankful that they have stayed with golf because they have some ability.”
David Douglas battled with Central Catholic all season in the Mt. Hood Conference, but couldn’t quite capture the district title back on May 1.
The lone non-Satterthwaite member of the varsity team in senior Connor Nguyen ended up taking first at the district tournament with a 71 at Stone Creek Golf Club. Nguyen then qualified for state with an 81 at OGA Woodburn in the regional. State will be held May 15-16 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
For the Satterthwaite crew, it was tough heading to districts without the eldest in Drew who had an emergency appendectomy the week of the district tournament. He returned for the May 8 regional and fired off an 85.
Even though the golf season is over for the sons of the Satterthwaite group, getting the chance to be with each other all season isn’t lost on them.
“It's fun because we kind of have the same mindset,” Drew said of playing under his dad. “So it's easy to understand what he's saying. Like, compared to a coach that I don't know as well. But it's fun, it's not hard.”
While Drew’s roll with the punches mindset is similar to Tyler, dad describes the next in line in Lincoln as a more analytical mind.
That could be why Lincoln took over the No. 1 spot on the golf team for a good chunk of the season over big brother and even knocked in his first hole-in-one, something dad hasn’t even done yet in his golf adventures.
And then when it’s all over on the course, the crew heads home and gets a few hours away from each other before doing it all again.
“I see them all the time at school, golf practice,” Lincoln said. “So when we do family gatherings, it's like, ‘Oh hey, I saw you like two hours ago.’ It's fun getting to play with them.”
The golf and basketball talk gets put in check too by mother Kim and Olivia, Jackson’s twin sister. The two volleyballers in the family don’t want the conversations to just be on the boys’ sports.
Tyler is aware that getting his children to line up with similar interests to their parents isn’t a common trait. But it was also never forced upon the four kids and Tyler was ready to make sacrifices if needed to support the kids in whatever endeavors they wanted to pursue.
“I'm really thankful that things lined up the way they have,” Tyler said. “A lot of times, dads whose kids follow directly in their footsteps, like it's not always a healthy thing. So I've had to be very analytical, just reflecting like, ‘I'm not forcing them to do this? They're choosing to do it?’ It's something I'm aware of, but so far I can't really find any leaks in the bucket. It just seems really positive. They love it and they're doing what they want to do, whether I'm with them or not.”
Tyler and Kim’s time in the David Douglas community hasn’t just been about raising their own four children either.
The two are involved with Young Life, a Christian nonprofit group on top of teaching P.E. in Tyler’s case while Kim used to be a teacher before stepping away to help raise the kids.
Tyler gets emotional when thinking about the community and seeing some of the struggles families in the area have to face. The area has seen an uptick in international families who are systematically placed into lower income cycles.
It’s been a big change from the beginning of his teaching career, and one that’s showed him and the whole family many lessons.
“I can understand a little bit of some of the background of some families that I'm serving, but it's been something where I've had to be a big learner,” Tyler said. “I can't just assume that I know what's best for everyone. I have to kind of listen and kind of sit in some places that are uncomfortable and definitely learn in that way.”
Those uncomfortable lessons have taught Tyler what he wants most for his kids before they go out into the real world.
“This is where God wants us to be and wants our kids to come up in this really diverse community where they're going to learn a lot about what the world is like and who they want to be,” Tyler said. “And they'll get a chance to make that decision of who they want to be while they're living with us, as opposed to being sheltered all through high school and then going to college and having to make that decision on their own.”
No matter how the community changes or what the results of a golf tournament, basketball or volleyball game may be, one thing for certain has been the impact of the Satterthwaite family.
Tyler noted how each of his three sons have picked up a protege who they help give golf tips too while at practice, following in dad’s footsteps.
They’re already trying to give back and be a source of joy to the community, just like they have been for Tyler and Kim watching them grow up.
And while the Satterthwaites may be prominent on the Scots golf team now in terms of last name, what Tyler hopes for is that everyone feels a part of the David Douglas family when they're out on the greens.
“Win or lose, we're gonna still be a fun team that loves being together,” Tyler said. “Our family is not just if you're a Satterthwaite, our family is our whole team, all 15 guys feel like they're part of it.
“So that's the goal moving forward, and I think, honestly, if that is accomplished, that's our best chance to win.”