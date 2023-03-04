Braeden Jockims Portland Winterhawks 2023

Braeden Jockims of the Portland Winterhawks battles with two Tri-City Americans on Saturday, March 4 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks losing streak reached nine games Saturday as a lack of late-game discipline cost them in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans.

The loss came in Portland’s first game in three weeks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

