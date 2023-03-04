The Portland Winterhawks losing streak reached nine games Saturday as a lack of late-game discipline cost them in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans.
The loss came in Portland’s first game in three weeks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Tri-City carried a power-play into the overtime period after Portland’s James Stefan committed a major checking-from-behind penalty that drove the Americans’ Ethan Ernst awkwardly into the boards with 15 seconds left in the third period. Ernst spent several minutes on the ice and was not able to continue.
The penalty meant the Americans skated four on three for the five-minute OT and the winner came on a one-timer from Adam Mechura 2:35 into the overtime.
A power-play goal from Tri-City’s Jalen Luypen with 2:21 remaining in the third period forced overtime.
Portland is 0-7-1-1 over its nine-game skid. The Winterhawks are 36-17-3-3 for 78 points, still solidly third in the Western Hockey League Western Conference. Tri-City is 28-24-5-3 for 63 points.
Marcus Nguyen had a power-play goal and one assist for the Winterhawks, who also got goals from Gabe Klassen and Kyle Chyzowski in front of 7,258 fans.
Jan Spunar made 30 saves for Portland. Tri-City outshot Portland 34-25.
The Winterhawks had killed off all three Americans power plays prior to the tying goal late in the third period.
Portland will try again on Sunday to end its skid, hosting Everett at 5 p.m. The coliseum’s curtains will be open for the twilight game.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
