The Seattle Thunderbirds kept on rolling Friday, beating the visiting Portland Winterhawks 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game in Kent, Washington.
Jack O’Brien and Josh Zakreski scored for Portland, but a three-goal second period from Seattle was too much to overcome.
Portland (39-18-4-3) saw a five-game point streak end. Seattle (51-9-1-2) has points in 17 consecutive games.
Seattle has clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference and Portland is locked into the No. 3 seed for the playoffs that begin on March 30.
Dylan Guenther had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds and Seattle got a goal and assist each from Mekai Sanders, Kevin Korchinski and Brad Lambert.
Friday’s game was the first of four between Seattle and Portland over the next two weekends as the WHL regular-season concludes.
The rivals play again on Saturday in Portland, with puck drop at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 6:20 p.m., following a pregame ceremony to retire Cam Neely’s No. 21 and to induct Neely, Randy heath, Ken Yaremchuk and Grant Sasser into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame.
Saturday’s game will be televised on KRCW.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”