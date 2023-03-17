Portland Winterhawks defenseman Carter Sotheran March 17, 2023 at Seattle

Portland Winterhawks defenseman Carter Sotheran (49) is pursued by a Seattle player on March 17 at Kent, Washington.

 Courtesy Photo: Megan Connelly/Portland Winterhawks

The Seattle Thunderbirds kept on rolling Friday, beating the visiting Portland Winterhawks 5-2 in a Western Hockey League game in Kent, Washington.

Jack O’Brien and Josh Zakreski scored for Portland, but a three-goal second period from Seattle was too much to overcome.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

