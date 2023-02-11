Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic makes a save

Seattle goalie Thomas Milic makes a save on Portland Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski, one of his 36 stops in a 3-0 shutout win for the visiting Thunderbirds on Feb. 11. 

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Losing to your rival in front of one of the biggest home crowds of the season isn’t ideal, but the Portland Winterhawks found plenty to build upon in a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday, Feb. 11, with more than 8,000 fans watching at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Featuring the top two teams in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference standings, the game between Portland and Seattle had a playoff feel. It went the Thunderbirds’ way thanks to a power-play goal in the second period, a fortunate bounce in the third period and some strong goaltending from Thomas Milic.

