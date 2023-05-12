Whether or not Morgan Stickney plays in the Western Hockey League, she’ll have a place in Portland Winterhawks history.
Which, given that she grew up a fan of the team, is pretty neat for the 15-year-old California native.
The first United States-born female to be selected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Stickney saw her name pop up when Portland made its 10th-round pick in the annual draft on Thursday, May 11.
“Super cool. It was a dream come true,” she said during a May 12 virtual meeting with Portland media.
As a 2008-born player, Stickney cannot play full time for the Winterhawks until at least the 2023-24 season. Should she have an opportunity to play for Portland, she will need to give up the opportunity to play college hockey in the United States — a requirement that often steers promising American players away from the WHL.
Stickney’s connection to the Winterhawks began at a young age. Her father, Ken Stickney, is a friend and business partner of former Winterhawks owner Bill Gallacher, and she attended Portland games as a youngster.
A native of Redondo Beach, California, Stickney now plays for the 16U women’s team at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Minnesota. She has backstopped teams in the past two seasons to national tournament runner-up finishes. Among her goals, Stickney said, are making the USA Hockey women’s national team and playing in the Olympics.
Stickney’s introduction to hockey was as a 5-year-old playing goalie so that her older brother Parker had someone to practice shooting against.
“I loved it and asked my parents to keep playing,” she said.
Parker has turned to running cross country, according to Stickney, while she stuck with goaltending.
Playing for the Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U women’s team this season, Stickney had a 23-4-3 record across 33 games with a sterling .928 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average.
“I play big in big games and always work hard in practice so that’s how I can play in games,” Stickney said.
Four female players have appeared in a Canadian Hockey League game. In the WHL, goalie Shannon Szabodos played one regular season game in 2002 for the Tri-City Americans.
Stickney said she plans to spend her summer training in southern California, hopefully playing against older boys to prepare for the Winterhawks training camp in August.
Recapping Winterhawks' draft
The first of Portland’s 11 picks in the WHL Prospects draft was Griffin Darby, a defenseman from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, and the younger brother of forward Hudson Darby, a 2021 Winterhawks draftee. It’s the first time the Winterhawks used their first pick on a defenseman since 2009, when they took Derrick Pouliot with the overall No. 1 pick.
Here are Portland’s other WHL Prospects Draft selections: Jordan Duguay, C, Edmonton (39th); Owen Chapman, F, Saskatoon, Sask. (59th); Cameron Jacobsen, D, Wakaw, Saskatchewan (80th); Cash Lanigan, F, Regina, Saskatchewan (83rd); Will McLaughlin, D, Canmore, Alberta (105th); Nash Nicolay, F, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta (149th); Lincoln Black-Greaves, D, Winnipeg (163rd); Griffin Sturm, F, St. Cloud, Minnesota (171st); Tate Hanson, F, Strathmore, Alberta (193); and Morgan Stickney, G, Redondo Beach, Calif. (215th).
On May 10, Portland selected two forwards in the WHL U.S. Priority Draft: Landon Amrhein from Dallas, Texas, and Luke Wilfley from Englewood, Colorado.