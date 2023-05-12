The last time the Roosevelt High School baseball team made the postseason, most of its current 2023 roster was still learning how to walk and talk.
The Rough Riders last appearance in the playoffs came in 2007 when they were down a classification at 5A. The last time they made the big school division postseason was 1998 and that’s also the year of Roosevelt’s last playoff win.
Led by an experienced senior group, the 2023 class looks to end the postseason drought, and they are in a good position with less than a week left until the rankings freeze on Thursday, May 18.
Roosevelt is 12-11 overall this season, sitting in fourth place in the PIL at 7-8 and coming in at No. 20 in the latest OSAA rankings.
Breaking the drought means leaving a legacy in the eyes of senior Henry Frish.
“It would mean the world,” Frish said on breaking the streak. “I think that's the goal for everyone here, we all wanted to do something special, be remembered for what we've done here and leave a legacy for these younger kids coming on. Hopefully bring the community out to come watch us try to do something special.”
Frish and his seven fellow seniors have already provided something special over their four years in the Rough Riders program.
Frish is Roosevelt’s No. 1 starting pitcher after also playing in the fall on the school’s boys soccer team and starting for the boys basketball team in the winter.
But baseball is something special as Frish has played with many of the seniors and even some of the non-seniors since he was 6-years-old.
Now at the end of their high school careers, the group is forever bonded beyond baseball.
“We've really got a bond,” Frish said. “Almost all these kids I hang out with outside of baseball. I see them every day in school, I go to lunch with them, and we’ve really built a great bond and it's fun getting out here, trying to make a run for the playoffs and do something great as a program.”
Being a starting pitcher and playing centerfield when he’s not on the bump, Frish has been the guy to rally the group this season.
That’s not hard to do according to head coach Daniel Stauffer who said Frish is always giving his best on the field no matter the struggles.
“That kid perseveres to the max,” Stauffer said. “Henry Frisch has a great heart and he's a kid that a lot of these boys follow and look up to, especially the younger players and that's so impactful for our team to have a guy to come in and not only say it, but actually be about it and and do it on the mound.”
Helping Frish on the bump is his entire infield, made up of all seniors. Up the middle, it’s Easton Lasich, who’s committed to Eastern Oregon, at shortstop and Sol Scharp Salter at second base.
The artillery comes in from the corners and behind the plate from. big boys Jace Imes (first base), Seth Fillinger (third base) and Jonathan Schmer (catcher).
Makarios Macris is another senior in the outfield along with Alexander Smith who also pitches.
From Lasich’s perspective at shortstop, watching the growth talent wise has been great, but the mental aspect has been the most impressive.
“I've played with them since I was a freshman, so seeing them build stronger and mentally for their baseball IQ, it's definitely impressive to see,” Lasich said. “Playing with my brothers that are here, they support me and I support them on anything. Baseball, schoolwork outside of that.”
Stauffer, in his third season with Roosevelt and second as head coach, has seen the program grow quickly over the past few years with the Riders going .500 his first year with the team in 2021 and falling just shy of the postseason last year with a No. 35 final OSAA ranking.
What’s led to that turnaround isn’t necessarily the talent on the field, but the values and standards the 2023 class has committed to uphold.
“It makes my job easier when these guys are just so talented,” Stauffer said. “But the core values of our team are to graduate from Roosevelt High School, get it done in the classroom. Not only on the field, but to prioritize academics, to prioritize being a leader in the community, and to give us everything you got on the field when you're in between those lines. And these guys have held those three true values very, very core and tight to them this whole year and they're getting the job done.”
The trend hasn’t been just the baseball program either at Roosevelt.
Last school year, the boys basketball team made the big school state quarterfinals for the first time since 1958. The Riders’ boys track team won the PIL for the first time in over 80 years. The football team shared the PIL title the past two seasons.
The list goes on for the growing improvements out of the north side of Portland, and it’s not going unnoticed.
“I remember we were in the Chiles Center and just I looked up at the student section completely packed and there's a band. It's just an atmosphere you're not really used to at Roosevelt,” Frish said. “It feels really good to have all of these people who went to Roosevelt 50-60 years ago coming out and supporting us.
“I talked to a guy just earlier today who was talking about how he had gone to Roosevelt when he was younger and it was great to see us doing something special. It's just great to see that people are here supporting what we're trying to do.”
Roosevelt has one final PIL series against Cleveland that begins at noon on Saturday, May 13 at Powell Park, followed by game two at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Roosevelt and then the final game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Powell Park.
Barring some large, last-minute changes, the Riders are in solid shape to end the streak. The next goal is to make sure the season doesn’t end after one postseason game.
No matter how the extra game goes, the 2023 class for Roosevelt baseball is certainly going to be felt for years to come up north.
“It's been a long time coming for Roosevelt baseball to start coming together and doing the things that we know how to do,” Stauffer said. “These guys are just playing their hearts out every game and that's all I can ask from them.”