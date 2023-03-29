Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7467.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe goes up for a layup against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2, 2023, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Another loss by design for the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44), this one in a 120-80 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings (46-30). The win clinched a playoff berth for the Kings for the first time since 2006.

Portland had only seven healthy players for the game as head coach Chauncey Billups had to think deeply about which of his guys were even available.

 

