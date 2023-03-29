Another loss by design for the Portland Trail Blazers (32-44), this one in a 120-80 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings (46-30). The win clinched a playoff berth for the Kings for the first time since 2006.
Portland had only seven healthy players for the game as head coach Chauncey Billups had to think deeply about which of his guys were even available.
With the tank on and Sacramento looking to clinch its first playoff berth in 16 years, it seemed like it might be in line for a blowout.
Instead, the Blazers led 20-19 after the first quarter, thanks in part to the Kings missing plenty of open shots. But the youngsters did plenty to disrupt the Kings, including only three fastbreak points given up in the frame and rookie Shaedon Sharpe going up for a block at the buzzer.
Predictably, the Kings went on a run in the second quarter and opened up a 12 points lead at 44-32. However, the patchwork Blazers didn’t throw in the towel.
Nassir Little went to work on offense with eight points while everyone got in on the defensive fun at some point. John Butler Jr. even had a steal of Domantis Sabonis that led to Sharpe firing a bullet pass to Matisse Thybulle for a big 3-pointer.
Speaking of Sabonis, the son of Blazers fan favorite Arvydas Sabonis, was a big issue with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the first half. He grabbed a couple offensive boards which helped the Kings score 13 second chance points.
Sacramento held on to lead 50-46 at the break, closer than what the 14.5 final spread of the game predicted.
The issue in the third quarter was the offense escaped from everyone on Portland not named Sharpe. The rookie scored 13 in the quarter, but the only other player to score was Jabari Walker with five points.
Meanwhile the Kings kept scoring like they had all game and Keegan Murray hit his third 3-pointer of the game, breaking the rookie record for most in a season that used to be held by Damian Lillard and was held by Donovan Mitchell until Wednesday night.
The Kings pushed the lead to 83-64 going into the fourth.
Simply put: Things didn’t change in the fourth quarter as the Kings pushed the lead up to the 30s with ease as Portland’s offense continued to struggle.
Sharpe still found his though, hitting six 3-pointers on the night to set a new career-high once again with 30 points. He finished with seven rebounds and seven assists.
It’ll be the Kings again at 7 p.m. Friday for the Blazers’ second to last home game of the season. We’ll see if there are any more wins to be found.
Standout stats
Keeping up: There’s no doubt De’Aaron Fox and the rest of the Kings roster can get up and down the floor, scoring the seventh most fastbreak points coming into the night. Portland held its own though, leading in the category 9-7 at halftime. Sacramento finished the game up 19-14 in the stat, but the youngsters stayed stride for stride.
New high: Despite the ugly final score, Sharpe continues to stay aggressive with a new career high. Wednesday night, he had to play more point guard and struggling a bit getting everything set and making plays. But it's another new challenge for the rookie who is seeing something new every night being the main focus from opposing defenses.
Game grade: F
It’s an F by design with so many players out, but it’s another good night for Sharpe. If the Blazers hope he can become part of the rotation, or a valuable trade piece, these minutes are going to be extremely valuable with Sharpe getting all kinds of different looks. At this point, Sharpe’s development is the only thing that matters along with the draft position and lottery. He’s looked solid so far with plenty of room still to grow.
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.