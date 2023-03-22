The Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) did not completely blow a double-digit lead, hanging on in the fourth quarter to down the Utah Jazz (35-37) 127-115 on the road, ending a six-game skid by the Blazers.
Leading up to the game, the rumbles of the Blazers possibly tanking grew the loudest they’ve been this season when Anfernee Simons was listed as out with right foot soreness. Add in Nassir Little in the concussion protocol, along with Jerami Grant missing his fourth consecutive game with a left quad contusion, and it was getting thin on the bench coming in.
Despite the normal rotation getting impacted, Portland hung around in the first quarter thanks to eight points each from Jusuf Nurkic and Shaedon Sharpe, both starting the game.
The deep bench got some run too in the first quarter with Kevin Knox II and John Butler Jr. both seeing court time in the first. The Blazers trailed 34-29 after the first.
Trendon Watford, who also started, turned it up in the second quarter. The second-year forward scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished two assists, one being a deep lob to Sharpe at the rim for another highlight dunk.
With Watford making plays, Damian Lillard kept fighting his way to the free throw line. He picked up technical foul arguing for calls in the first, and it seemed to work as he got more regular trips after.
Defensively, the Blazers locked in as well. Lauri Markkanen scored 12 points in the second, but the only other starter to score was Kelly Olynyk with two points.
Portland also forced four turnovers and turned that into six fast break points, along with a 26-14 advantage in the paint in the second. Add it all up and the Blazers led 68-56 at the half thanks to the 39-22 advantage in the second frame.
However, as we’ve seen all season and on the Blazers six-game losing streak, the third quarter is always a dangerous 12 minutes.
Utah kept that trend going by pulling within three points to end the frame at 91-88 Blazers. Markkanen kept scoring, putting up 14 more points while the Blazers offense went cold and had three turnovers.
The Jazz tied the game up quickly in the fourth at 93, but an unlikely hero came in Kevin Knox II, scoring 10 points in the frame and helped the Blazers push the lead back up.
Meanwhile Lillard and Sharpe also found their way to the bucket to help put the game on ice, resulting in Sharpe finishing with a new career-high with 24 points.
The rookie was excellent all night for Portland with his scoring. On top of that, he finished with nine rebounds to help start the break and also came up with four steals. He had five fouls so there’s plenty to still learn defensively, but it was likely Sharpe’s best game of his young career.
It wasn’t just Sharpe either as Watford put on a solid playmaking display and tied his season high with 21 points. He also had nine rebounds and five assists.
Lillard finished with a team high 30 points along with 12 assists and seven rebounds. Nurkic had 20 points and 4 rebounds, Cam Reddish chipped in 11 points and Knox finished with 10.
Markkanen was about the only Jazz player to do any damage, scoring 40 points along with 12 rebounds.
Portland ends its six-game losing streak and keeps the slim hopes of a play-in spot alive for now. Up next is a 7 p.m. tipoff Friday back at home against Chicago.
Standout stats
Ball control: Turnovers have been the issue all season, and the Blazers win when they keep the ball in their hands. That happened Wednesday against Utah, forcing the Jazz into 17 turnovers and only committing eight.
Go off rookie: Sharpe played his most complete game of the season, scoring 24 points on 47.4% shooting and four made 3-pointers in nearly 40 minutes of play. Not only that, but he made a big difference on the glass and picked up four steals. More time for the rookie please!
Get out and go: Chauncey Billups said he likes it when his team gets up and goes in transition. Portland had 18 fastbreak points on the night, and only gave up 11 to Utah. Some important transition stops came late in the game as well to help put the game on ice.
Game grade: B+
Markkanen still had an excellent game and the Blazers didn’t shoot well from beyond the arc, but this win was important because of how they did it. Sure, Lillard still had 30. But they won this game because of the play from youngsters Sharpe and Watford. Both guys made impact plays either passing the ball, scoring the ball or stopping the ball on defense. Portland is investing quite a bit in some of their young guys to develop in time for the Lillard championship timeline, and Wednesday was a strong display of where some of these guys can get to. As always, it’ll be about doing it consistently. But hopefully Sharpe’s play earned many more minutes down the stretch from Billups.
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.