Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7467.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe goes up for a layup against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2, 2023, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) did not completely blow a double-digit lead, hanging on in the fourth quarter to down the Utah Jazz (35-37) 127-115 on the road, ending a six-game skid by the Blazers.

Leading up to the game, the rumbles of the Blazers possibly tanking grew the loudest they’ve been this season when Anfernee Simons was listed as out with right foot soreness. Add in Nassir Little in the concussion protocol, along with Jerami Grant missing his fourth consecutive game with a left quad contusion, and it was getting thin on the bench coming in.

 

