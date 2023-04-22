Christine Sinclair scores her 60th NWSL goal for the Portland Thorns in a match against Racing Louisville

Christine Sinclair fires home the first goal of the Portland Thorns' 2-0 win on Saturday against Racing Louisville. It is her 60th National Women's Soccer League goal.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

Christine Sinclair scored her 60th National Women’s Soccer League goal and the Portland Thorns beat Racing Louisville 2-0 on Saturday in front of 14,972 fans at Providence Park.

Morgan Weaver’s goal seconds before the end of the first half gave Portland a needed two-goal cushion at the end of a three-match week. Sophia Smith assisted both goals, each helped by a dummy run in front of goal that attracted defenders and set up the scoring chance.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

