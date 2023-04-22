Christine Sinclair scored her 60th National Women’s Soccer League goal and the Portland Thorns beat Racing Louisville 2-0 on Saturday in front of 14,972 fans at Providence Park.
Morgan Weaver’s goal seconds before the end of the first half gave Portland a needed two-goal cushion at the end of a three-match week. Sophia Smith assisted both goals, each helped by a dummy run in front of goal that attracted defenders and set up the scoring chance.
Portland improves to 3-0-1 for 10 points atop the NWSL standings. Racing Louisville lost for the first time this season and is 0-1-3 for three points.
It is the 20th shutout in goal for Portland’s Bella Bixby.
It wasn’t the cleanest performance from Portland. Louisville had several decent scoring chances on the night but failed to convert. The visitors, who did not play at midweek when Portland did, were especially dangerous late in each half.
“That was a difficult match,” Sinclair said. “Obviously we're grateful to get the win, but we didn't play like Thorns.”
It helped that Sinclair struck early in the evening when she side-footed a low 18-yard shot off the inside of the left post for a goal in the second minute of the match. That play started with Weaver winning possession on the left wing and feeding a forward pass that Smith carried upfield before sliding the ball back toward the top of the 18-yard box. Crystal Dunn made a run across the top of the box but let the ball through for Sinclair.
Weaver’s goal was a big one, coming seconds before the halftime whistle and giving Portland an important cushion. That time, it was Hina Sugita who won the ball in midfield, then made the run to pull a defender away allowing Weaver an open chance for her left-footed finish.
Coach Mike Norris said it wasn’t a complete performance from his club, but praised the way his players dug deep at the end of a busy, challenging week of games that included a 1-0 loss on Wednesday in San Diego in a NWSL Challenge Cup match.
“I think it's like a big ask coming back from Wednesday,” Norris said. “Traveled Thursday, managed players yesterday and then put a performance in to get the three points. You have to be happy with it.’
It was another 20-shot performance from the Thorns, even if the attack wasn’t clicking as smoothly as it has in most matches early this season.
While Louisville was unlucky on a couple of chances, a couple of timely slide-tackle interventions from Kelli Hubly (her favorite part of playing defender, she said) and four saves from Bixby kept the visitors off the board. That despite six players contributing minutes along the back line. Reyna Reyes played the first half at right back and Meaghan Nally the second half. Then, in the 58th minute, Emily Menges took over at central defender for Becky Sauerbrunn, who apparently aggravated a nagging foot.
Norris, during his post-match comments to the media, indicated that Sauerbrunn has been managing a sore foot. He said that he had not yet spoken with the medical staff about Sauerbrunn’s status.
After playing three times over nine days — and five times in two weeks for some of the international players — the Thorns get a few days to recover in advance of another home match on April 29 when Angel City visits Providence Park.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”