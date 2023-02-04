Good luck slowing down De La Salle North Catholic High School’s boys basketball team.
After taking second place in Class 3A at state last season, the Knights are back atop the classification rankings with quite a few new players in the rotation.
What keeps DLSNC running circles around opponents though is junior guard Quincy Aranda, who seemingly has the speed to physically run said circles around his opponents.
Over the summer, the standout junior mulled over a decision to transfer to Jefferson, but Aranda ultimately ended up staying with the Knights after starting his first two seasons there.
“This is my home,” Aranada said. “They welcomed me back like I never really left. It’s exciting coming back, practicing and being with my guys.”
Coming off the bench in a Jan. 26 matchup with league rival Westside Christian, Aranda made his presence early and often with a couple assists and quick drives to the hoop.
The junior even turned on the spin cycle and shifted that into a step-back jumper from the elbow that was the most impressive move on the night in an 80-67 win.
“He makes all the difference because he brings the energy,” DLSNC coach James Broadous II said. “It causes problems for other teams. Most teams don’t have a guy like that in their program that can simulate that. So when they come to see us, now you got Quincy running you around all over the court, he can handle the basketball, he can shoot it, he can do pretty much everything.”
The basketball skills are an important piece to making this DLSNC squad successful, but it’s the experience that Aranda brings that might be even more valuable.
The Knights lost four seniors from last year’s runner-up squad, and also lost two of their rotation guys after they transferred to 6A schools.
There was still plenty of talent on one of 3A’s powerhouse programs, but not a lot of experience. Insert Aranda and he’s helped put the rest of the team in position to win.
“He was a starter for two years, so he knows what we do, he knows how we do it,” Broadous said. “He’s able to teach the other guys and then just that hustle and energy. We always talk about energy and how it’s transferable. He brings that energy so it just sort of marinates it’s way through the rest of the team.”
Sophomore forward Jaylen Hill, who Aranda described as a goofy kid off the court, might be the best example of that energy transferring over as the big man plays with plenty of emotion through the sports glasses on his face.
Against Westside Christian on Jan. 26, he had 12 points along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“Jaylen does a lot more than what people see, Jaylen is almost like the quarterback of our offense,” Broadous said. “He’s a great passer, he’s probably one of the best passers on the team. He scores at a high rate … He’s one of those guys that you didn’t know how he was going to progress, but he accepted the challenges from the coaching staff and he’s getting better and better.”
Getting better is the name of the game for the Knights, who lost twice last year in the regular season to Westside Christian before getting some revenge in the Lewis & Clark League tournament.
This year, it's already 2-0 in favor of the Knights who have only one regular season game left on the schedule at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
Despite being inexperienced and sort of a new group, Aranada has felt the team came together quickly and has allowed for them to succeed once again in Northeast Portland.
“We all just have a great time, so it comes natural to all of us,” Aranda said. “Outside of basketball, we hang out, so we all have a good relationship … Props to my coach, we have times where we stay the night in the gym together, or we go bowling, just be together.”
There’s plenty of other guys on the roster who can provide some strikes, like senior Elliot Ball-Dowling who hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in the Jan. 26 win over Westside Christian.
Senior captains Israel Hill Jr., Jonas Noel Jr. and Jordan James provide plenty of leadership along with their skills on the court.
Add it all up and the goal for the Knights program remains the same: winning a state title.
And behind Aranda’s speed and energy, getting to the pinnacle might come quicker than expected.
Portland Waldorf boys recover in Valley 10; ODCA, Country vying for crown
Following back-to-back losses in Valley 10 play last month, the Portland Waldorf boys basketball team has rediscovered its winning ways.
The Wolfpack have won three consecutive league games to improve to 10-5 overall and 9-3 in the conference, putting them in a tie for third place in the standings with Columbia Christian. Portland Waldorf has two games left in the regular season — including a major tussle with that same Columbia Christian team on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Wolfpack are hunting their first playoff berth since 2007.
Above them, Valley 10 league leaders Open Door Christian are 12-0 and could finish undefeated in the conference with wins over Valor Christian and North Clackamas Christian next week. Nipping at the Huskies' heels is Country Christian, which has won 13 of 14 games since New Year's Day to improve to 12-1 in the league, just a half-game back from ODCA. The Cougars wrap up the conference slate with games against Southwest Christian and Columbia Christian.