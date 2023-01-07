Each week our Pamplin Media Group sports crew will feature a school in Class 4A-1A, along with notes from around our coverage area that goes from St. Helens down to Woodburn, from Banks to Estacada, and all the way out to Madras and Prineville.
Last season left some members of the Mannahouse Christian Academy (formerly named City Christian) boys basketball team angry.
The Lions’ season came to an end in the first round of the 2A state playoffs with a 51-46 road loss at Regis after a 21-6 regular season record and a second place finish in league.
Back for the 2022-23 season, the Lions have come out roaring with a 10-2 start that includes a 60-24 victory over Portland Christian on Jan. 4 to begin Northwest League play.
That has helped vault MCA to third in the OSAA rankings and to No. 4 in the Jan. 3 OSAA coaches poll.
But this Lions team knows the rankings don’t crown champions — winning the games on the court does.
“After (losing at state), we stayed on the court for another 30 minutes after just taking it all in,” Lions junior captain Jadon Bjornsgard said. “Regis, they’re another good team, but I feel like we didn’t play with a lot of energy that game. This year is different — we come with a killer mentality.”
Energy has been apparent through 12 games, where the Lions are holding opponents to only 33.5 points per game. Gold Beach and Knappa are the only teams to break 40 on the Lions, MCA winning 75-67 over Gold Beach and falling 66-55 to Knappa.
Needless to say, the defensive end is where it all begins for the Lions and head coach Ryan Bjornsgard.
“We’re trying to put pressure for 84 feet, all over the place, whether it’s different presses or man-to-man,” Ryan Bjornsgard said. “That ultimately gets our offense going. It’s kind of been a process and it’s just something we’re trying to do this year that we’ve had a little bit of success with early.”
Senior captain Ty Johnson has been a big part of that energy, as seen by his seven steals against Portland Christian.
He’s seen the Lions go through plenty during his four years at MCA, and now in his final season, he’s going to leave it all on the court.
“Ty brings it every night,” Ryan Bjornsgard said. “He’s one of our best rebounders. He’s really good around the rim and plays with a lot of energy.”
Johnson was the Lions’ third-leading scorer a season ago, while Jadon Bjornsgard was second for MCA, meaning the two captains bring plenty of experience to the Lions’ roster.
Mix in someone like Pedro Paraizo, who had eight points and four steals in the win over Portland Christian, and the Lions have a roster that is flexible.
Whether it’s having Jadon at the point or Paraizo or even Johnson, the MCA roster is filled with guys who can get it done no matter where they are on the court.
“We’re pretty lucky that we have a fairly deep team,” Johnson said. “We don’t have one singular best player every game … We always have six or seven guys we can fully rely on to show up on offense.”
MCA hit a bump in the road, losing to Knappa in its second game of the league slate. The Loggers have been a staple atop the Northwest League standings and finished third at state a year ago.
They’ll be the standard if the Lions want to accomplish their first goal of winning a league title. The rematch is Jan. 26 at MCA, and the two could face again in the season-end league tournament.
For now, the Lions are focusing on the day-to-day and not letting the high ranking distract them. And the rest of the season will be about learning to show up every single night.
“Last couple of years we kind of touched that first round,” Ryan Bjornsgard said. “We try to take it day by day, but we’re hoping to maybe make that next step if we can stay healthy, injury free. We don’t talk about it a lot, but that’s kind of what we’re shooting for.”
Madras wrestling takes second
The Madras wrestling team took second place at the Woodfin-Robinson Memorial tournament, held Dec. 30 at Burns High School. While the hosts won the event with a score of 268.0 points, Madras was next-best at 197.0 and well ahead of Grant Union (150.0), which edged Nyssa (147.0) for third place.
The White Buffalos did not produce a champion at the event, but three Madras wrestlers — Jake Lawrence (120 pounds), Cael White (170) and Diego Castellanos (220) — all made it to the finals in their respective brackets. Five more Madras athletes finished either third or fourth place in Burns, giving the Buffs a wealth of talent throughout the lineup.
Gladstone girls hoops rolling
The Gladstone girls basketball team opened the new year tied with Astoria for first place atop the OSAA Today 4A coaches' poll released Jan. 2.
After cruising past St. Helens and Scappoose in the holiday event in Gladstone, the Gladiators went 3-1 at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego, California, across Dec. 28-30. For her efforts, senior Hanne Hopkins earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
To this point, the only in-state loss on the Glads’ ledger is a 39-37 road loss to 4A-No. 3 Baker back on Dec. 14. Those two teams could be on their way to a rematch in the state playoffs, but first, Gladstone must keep its focus on what will be a very tricky Tri-Valley Conference.
2A basketball showdown
Gervais girls basketball (8-2) handed Colton (10-1) its first loss in the season opener. Led by seniors Josie Schultz, Izzy Boyd and Ava Sellers, Gervais propelled themselves into the top 3 at 2A.
Open Door revenge tour
After the Open Door Christian Academy missed the 1A state playoffs last year by falling twice in its league tournament, the Huskies are back with a plan for 2023.
They are currently 3-0 Valley 10 League play and 8-2 overall, putting them at No. 2 in the latest update of the OSAA rankings. ODCA has never made the state tournament, and its volleyball team won the school’s first-ever playoff game back in the fall. With plenty of experience back, the boys basketball team hopes to up that playoff-win number to two or more.