The Portland Thorns have been a force out of the gate this National Women’s Soccer League season.
Playing an assertive style, Portland has scored eight goals through two games, the latest a 4-1 win on Saturday, April 1, at Kansas City in a match highlighted by three goals from Sophia Smith.
Two games into the new season, the Thorns have outscored their opponents 8-1, with Smith scoring four of those eight. In both of their first two games, the Thorns have had a notable edge in experience and cohesion. And, they appeared to be thrilled with the aggressive, pressing style under new coach Mike Norris.
“We're definitely a team that wants to dictate play, both offensively and defensively,” Crystal Dunn said after the win at Kansas City, a match in which she was central to Portland’s dominant start, including scoring in the third minute to set the tone for the match. “When we don't have the ball, we definitely work our hardest to be able to win it as early as possible. And even if that's not the case, collectively we just are able to regain our shape and be able to win the next ball.
“So, I think it's really important that we are always trying to press the ball as high as possible,” Dunn added. “But we obviously know teams are good, they're gonna be able to play out occasionally. Even when that happens, we just stay as a unit and we work hard to win it back the next play.”
A fully fit Dunn is one weapon the Thorns didn’t have most of 2022 as she gave birth to son Marcel before returning to score the game-winner in the NWSL semifinals. Her presence in midfield alongside Christine Sinclair is certainly a dynamic combination.
Dunn still plays outside back with the U.S. Women’s National Team, but said she feels most like her true self dictating play through the midfield.
“It's honestly where I feel like I'm most authentic to who I am as a player, and when I'm able to connect with the forwards to be able to put them in the best position to succeed,” she said. “It just fills me with so much joy. And that's the kind of player that I am. I honestly love connecting with others. I love setting people up to be able to shine and do the things that they want to do on the field. And I think that's really what I felt all of the first half (at Kansas City) was just us connecting and people making the right passes making the right decisions.”
While Dunn is reconnecting with her midfield roots, reigning NWSL MVP Sophia Smith has picked up where she finished 2022. Her three goals at KC were different. The first half penalty kick and the late shot from outside the 18-yard box were both precise finishes that denied goalkeeper Adrianna Franch any chance at a save.
But it was Smith’s ridiculous individual effort on her second goal, which came in the 82nd minute with the match still up for grabs, that stood out. Controlling the ball on the left with her back to the goal, Smith spun away from defender Jenna Winebrenner, then beat Alexis Loera with a touch and with Kate Del Fava and Gabrielle Robinson closing in, Smith slipped a ground shot across the goal mouth and inside the right post.
Norris said Smith’s performance speaks for itself, noting that she was dangerous through link-up play in the first half and running at Kansas City defenders in the second half.
With Kansas City pushing forward chasing the tying goal, Smith found chances to run at young Current defenders and took full advantage.
“Soph's just out there doing Soph things,” Dunn said. “I expect nothing less. She's absolutely incredible.”
Unlike in the 4-0 opening win over Orlando, Portland was tested at Kansas City when the Current stepped up its intensity and controlled the first 20 or 30 minutes of the second half. After misfiring on a couple of good chances, Kansas City scored on a well-played Loera free kick headed in by Cece Kizer.
Norris responded by inserting Olivia Moultrie for Dunn and replacing wingers Hina Sugita and Morgan Weaver with Izzy D’Aquila and Michele Vasconcelos, getting fresh legs and energy onto the field. Those are among the players who figure to play important roles as Thorns players depart in late June for the Women’s World Cup.
Norris said the coaching staff will look at what they could have done to help the Thorns avoid the lull at the start of the second half.
“We weren't ourselves. We were a yard off them” to start the second half, Norris said.
Norris’ pressing style requires Smith to lead the press and cover ground without the ball. The star forward is clearly on board.
“I think this team has so much energy. … and it all starts with defense,” Smith said. “So I think if we can continue that high press and our midfield is so good at putting that pressure on their midfield and winning the ball, getting those little taps and touches. I think that's great and I think that's something that will continue to help us have success.”
In the win at KC, Dunn put Portland up 1-0 in the third minute and Smith converted a penalty in the 18th for a quick 2-0 lead as the Thorns dominated the first half.
Kansas City (0-2-0) came alive after halftime and took charge of the game for close to a half hour and climbed within one on a well-taken free kick in the 58th minute.
Smith finished things, though, with two world-class goals in the final 10 minutes. The April 1 game was a rematch of last season's NWSL championship match won by Portland. This KC team was missing a few key players. Debinha, the Brazilian attacker who moved to Kansas City from North Carolina as a free agent, made her Current debut in the second half and had a couple of dangerous moments before Smith finished things.
As much fun as the Thorns have been to watch out of the gate this season, it’s an experienced team that understands the long grind of a year in front of it.
“We're focusing on us,” Norris said. “Obviously, there's different opposition for each week, but we can't focus on that. We have to respect what the opponents bring, but we're just trying to get better each game, what that looks like and how we adapt. But yeah, nobody's getting carried away with two games at the start of the season.”
Next is an international break, during which Smith, Dunn and defender Becky Sauerbrunn will join the U.S. Women’s National Team for a pair of friendlies against Ireland. Those matches are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in Austin, Texas (TV on TNT and Universo with a stream on Peacock) and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in St. Louis (HBO Max/Peacock/Universo).
Portland’s next match is Friday, April 14, at home against Houston. That’s the first of three home games in a two-week span that includes a midweek NWSL Challenge Cup game at San Diego.