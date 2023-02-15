Spokane Chiefs celebrate a goal at Portland in November 2022

The Spokane Chiefs, pictured after a November goal in a game at Portland, celebrated a 6-2 Wednesday win over the Portland Winterhawks.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The first game of an extended road trip for the Portland Winterhawks unravelled quickly.

The Spokane Chiefs scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the second period on Wednesday to beat visiting Portland 6-2 and end a nine-game Western Hockey League losing streak. It was the first win over the Winterhawks this season for the Chiefs.

