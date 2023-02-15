The first game of an extended road trip for the Portland Winterhawks unravelled quickly.
The Spokane Chiefs scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the second period on Wednesday to beat visiting Portland 6-2 and end a nine-game Western Hockey League losing streak. It was the first win over the Winterhawks this season for the Chiefs.
Marcus Nguyen scored for the Winterhawks in the first period, which ended in a 1-1 tie.
James Stefan’s 21st goal of the season with 13:54 left in the third period was the only other Portland goal.
Portland is 36-12-2-2, but has only two wins in seven February games. Spokane is 10-35-2-2.
Dante Giannuzzi started in goal and gave up all five goals, though several of them came from deflections in front. He was replaced by Jan Spunar after Spokane’s fifth goal. Spunar stopped all 14 shots he faced. The Chief’s sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Berkly Catton scored twice during Spokane’s second-period outburst. He broke the tie 35 seconds into the second period then deflected in a puck 7:09 into the period to make it 5-1.
The next stop on this seven-game road trip is a 7 p.m. Saturday game at Kelowna.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”