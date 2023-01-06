Portland womens basketball vs Portland State 121022

Portland women's basketball's bench is ecstatic after a made shot ties the game early in the first half against Portland State on Dec. 10, 2022, at the Chiles Center.

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

As we ponder if there’s a way to convince the NFL to stage a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Oregon, how much fun it will be to watch Shaedon Sharpe in the NBA dunk contest, and whether to root for Georgia in Monday's College Football Playoff championship game (because the Bulldogs whipped the Ducks), here are notes about the struggles of (most) local college basketball teams and a few other items — including a reminder that the Seahawks can still make the playoffs with a win on Sunday and some help.

Let’s start with some good news: Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith on Friday was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year. The 22-year-old from Windsor, Colorado was the NWSL MVP and the championship game MVP as she led the Thorns to the club’s third league title.