As we ponder if there’s a way to convince the NFL to stage a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Oregon, how much fun it will be to watch Shaedon Sharpe in the NBA dunk contest, and whether to root for Georgia in Monday's College Football Playoff championship game (because the Bulldogs whipped the Ducks), here are notes about the struggles of (most) local college basketball teams and a few other items — including a reminder that the Seahawks can still make the playoffs with a win on Sunday and some help.
Let’s start with some good news: Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith on Friday was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year. The 22-year-old from Windsor, Colorado was the NWSL MVP and the championship game MVP as she led the Thorns to the club’s third league title.
For the U.S. Women’s National Team, Smith scored a team-high 11 goals in 2022. She is the youngest player to win this award since Mia Hamm, who also was 22 when she won it in 1994.
A quick basketball quiz:
Team A has 21 assists on 25 baskets, Team B has three assists, period. Which team wins?
Well, it’s a no-brainer. But local basketball fans might have witnessed both extremes on Thursday.
Team A is the Portland Pilot women, who improved to 5-0 in the West Coast Conference with an 81-71 win over visiting Santa Clara.
Team B is the Oregon men, who get an F for their performance on Thursday at Colorado. The three assists and the 41 points were both lows for a Dana Altman coached Oregon team. Altman, on his postgame radio interview, used the word “embarrassing” multiple times to describe his team’s performance. The Ducks were out-rebounded by 18, looked confused/disinterested on defense and played stand-around offense.
The Pilot women on Thursday were again led by Alex Fowler. Fowler didn’t score for the first 15 minutes of the game, but finished with 26 points. She made a career-high four 3-pointers (on seven attempts), helping UP tie a program record with 15 made 3-pointers.
Still without injured post Lucy Cochran and guard MJ Bruno, the Pilots shoot for a sixth WCC win when San Francisco visits Chiles Center at 5 p.m. Saturday.
As for those UO men, they continue to go as Will Richardson goes and the senior guard was not sharp at Colorado. In their defense — and a bit of good news — the game did mark the return from injury for Nate Bittle, Jermaine Couisnard and Ethan Butler. It was the first action of the season for Couisnard, the redshirt senior transfer from South Carolina. For Butler, a redshirt freshman forward from Toronto, his four minutes were the first of his college career.
The Ducks have a tough bounce-back game, visiting a Utah outfit that is statistically one of the better defensive teams in the country. That game is 4 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network).
The Utes are 12-5, 5-0 in conference after handling Oregon State 79-60 on Thursday. Unlike the Ducks, the Beavers put up a fight and were within 10 with seven minutes left before a 7-0 Utah burst closed the deal. The Beavers visit Colorado at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Portland State hoops: The Viking men will play a Division I foe with a losing record for the first time this season on Saturday when they visit Idaho at 2 p.m. Saturday. PSU pushed Eastern Washington on Thursday but the Viks went cold from the field down the stretch in a 12-point loss at Cheney. PSU was up six with eight minutes left, but the Eagles closed on a 28-10 run. The Viks will have point guard Cameron Parker back Saturday from a one-game suspension.
The Portland State women also will be looking for their first conference win when Idaho, led by Washougal, Washington native Beyonce Bea, visits Viking Pavilion at 2 p.m. Saturday. Despite 28 points from Esmeralda Morales, PSU fell to Eastern Washington on Thursday.
Pac-12 women’s basketball: No. 18 Oregon and Oregon State are in the desert this weekend. Friday both teams play at 5 p.m., Oregon at Arizona State (stream on Pac-12.com) and Oregon State at Arizona (Pac-12 Network). Sunday, Oregon State-ASU tips at 10 a.m. (Pac-12 Network) and Oregon-Arizona at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).
Hockey notes: The Winterhawks begin their East Division swing on Friday at Brandon. The most intriguing of the six games over eight days is Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. visit to the East leading Winnipeg ICE. Winnipeg is ranked second and Portland fourth in the most recent Canadian Hockey League poll that includes all three major junior hockey leagues. …
The Winterhawks did not have a player at the IIHF World Junior Championships, won for the second consecutive year by Canada. Team Canada included 10 current WHL players, nine of them from Western Conference teams and four from Portland rival Seattle (goalie Thomas Milic, defensemen Allan Nolan and Kevin Korchinski and forward Reid Schaefer). Milic was a star for Team Canada, though it was Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats — the projected No. 1 pick in this summer’s NHL Draft — who stole the show with nine goals and 14 assists during the tournament. Oh, and Everett Silvertips coach Dennis Williams coached Team Canada to the gold medal.
In the NHL, former Winterhawk defenseman Seth Jones will represent the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL All-Star Game, his fourth such selection. The NHL on Thursday announced the initial 32 players, one from each team, for the Feb. 4 game in Florida. Seattle will be represented by forward Matty Beniers. Fans will vote for 12 more players, three from each division.
• The Kraken used a four-goal second period for an impressive 5-1 win Thursday at Toronto. The third consecutive win improved Seattle to 11-4-2 on the road, matching the road-game win total from the Kraken’s expansion season. Defenseman Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists. Seattle has five more road games on its current trip, including 4 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa and 4:30 p.m. Monday at Montreal.
Seahawks’ fate: No matter how things unfold on Sunday, it’s remarkable that Seattle has a path to the playoffs in the final week of the NFL season. Given the roster turnover, not much was expected from these birds. Their path: Beat the Los Angeles Rams at home (4:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX) and have Detroit win at Green Bay in the Sunday Night game.
Of course, a jilted Bobby Wagner can set the Rams single-season record for tackles against his former team and Baker Mayfield is playing for a job, so a Rams win would not shock us.
There are multiple other playoff scenarios to be sorted on Sunday, including the top seeds in each conference. In the AFC, because the Buffalo-Cincinnati game wasn’t played, the AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site IF the game involves teams that did not play the same number of regular-season games and one of the teams could have hosted the championship game based on the outcome of the canceled game.
Because we wanted to get this clear in our own head, here are the other NFL weekend games with playoff implications:
Giants at Eagles (1:25 p.m. Sunday, KOIN/CBS): Philadelphia clinches the top seed in the NFC with a win.
Cardinals at 49ers (1:25 p.m. Sunday): San Francisco clinches the No. 2 seed with a win and would earn the No. 1 seed with a win and an Eagles loss.
Cowboys at Commanders (1:25 p.m. Sunday): Dallas can win the NFC East with a win and a Philadelphia loss, and the No. 1 NFC seed if San Francisco also loses.
Lions at Packers (5:15 p.m. Sunday, NBC): If Green Bay wins, it clinches the final NFC slot. If Detroit wins and Seattle loses, the Lions are in the playoffs.
Vikings at Bears (10 a.m. Sunday, FOX): Minnesota can jump to the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a San Francisco loss. The Bears can get the No. 1 pick in the draft if they lose and Houston beats Indianapolis.
Chiefs at Raiders (1:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC/ESPN): Kansas City clinches the No. 1 AFC seed with a win or a Buffalo loss to New England.
Titans at Jaguars (5:15 p.m. Saturday, ABC/ESPN): The winner is the AFC South champion. Jacksonville can still make the playoffs with a loss, but needs a lot of help.
Patriots at Bills (10 a.m. Sunday, KOIN/CBS): New England is in the playoffs with a win. Buffalo can claim the top overall seed with a win and a Kansas City loss.
Jets at Dolphins (10 a.m. Sunday): Miami makes the playoffs with a win and a New England loss at Buffalo.
Browns at Steelers (10 a.m. Sunday): Pittsburgh can make the playoffs with a win, but needs losses from New England and Miami.
Ravens at Bengals (10 a.m. Sunday): Both teams are in. But, if a Ravens win sets up a rematch in the wild card round next week, a coin flip will determine home field for that playoff game. Wild.