PAC-12 BASEBALL: Oregon State is the No. 2 seed and Oregon the No. 6 seed for the expanded Pac-12 Baseball Tournament that runs May 23 through Saturday, May 27, at Scottsdale (Arizona) Stadium.
Oregon is in Pool A with No. 1-seed Stanford and No. 9 Cal. The Ducks play Cal at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Stanford at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Oregon State is in Pool B with Arizona and Arizona State. The Beavers play Arizona at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 and ASU at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Pool C includes UCLA, USC and Washington.
The first-place team from each pool and one second-place team will play in the Friday, May 26, semifinals and the championship game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27. All games will be on the Pac-12 Network, except the championship game which will be on ESPNU.
All-conference team — Oregon State infielders Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team as selected by a vote of the coaches.
OSU’s Bazzana has also been selected to the Pac-12 all-defensive team while Beavers pitchers Ryan Brown and Trent Sellers and outfielders Mason Guerra and Micah McDowell received honorable mention.
For Oregon, infielders Sabin Ceballos and Drew Cowley and starting pitcher Jace Stoffal were voted to the all-Pac-12 team. Ducks earning honorable mention were outfielders Colby Shade and Tanner Smith, infielder/outfielder Rikuu Nishida and closer Josh Mollerus.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Oregon advanced to the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament super-regional round by eliminating host Arkansas — avenging two losses to the Razorbacks in the 2022 regional round. Oregon will visit No. 6 seed Oklahoma State at Stillwater in a best-of-3 super regional for a spot in the Women’s College World Series.
The first two games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday and slated for an ESPN2 telecast. The third game, if needed, would be Saturday.
This is the first super regional for Oregon since 2018, which was the last of nine straight years of reaching this round. The Ducks are trying to advance to the WCWS for the seventh time and the first time under coach Melyssa Lombardi.
The Ducks (38-15) beat the Razorbacks convincingly twice to capture the Fayetteville Regional, capping the weekend by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth on Sunday, May 21, with an Ariel Carlson grand slam clinching a 14-4 run-rule triumph. It was the second homer of that game for the senior from Eugene, who finished Sunday 3 for 4 with seven RBIs.
The other Oregon native on this Ducks roster is Clackamas High grad Alyssa Daniell, a transfer this season from Loyola-Marymount who has been hitting in the middle of the order.
PORTLAND PILOTS BASEBALL: As the No. 2 seed at the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Portland (29-21) will face the second lowest seed that wins first-round games. The Pilots first game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Thursday and will be streamed on the WCC Network.
Here’s the tournament schedule:
May 24 — Game 1: No. 3 Santa Clara vs. No. 6 Gonzaga, 3 p.m.; Game 2: No. 4 San Diego vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s, 7:20 p.m.
May 25 — Game 3: No. 1 LMU vs. lowest advancing seed, 3 p.m.; Game 4: No. 2 Portland vs. second lowest advancing seed, 7:20 p.m.
May 26 — Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon (loser out); Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m.; Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 8:30 p.m. (loser out).
May 27 — Championship: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPNU); Second game follows if Game 7 winner wins first game.
LEWIS & CLARK BASEBALL: Lewis & Clark’s baseball season came to an end Saturday, May 20 with a pair of losses at the NCAA Division III regional at Birmingham, Alabama.
A day after beating host Birmingham-Southern in the regional opener, the Pioneers offense couldn’t match the hot bats of La Verne Saturday or of Birmingham-Southern on the second day of the regional. Lewis & Clark finishes a breakthrough season for the program 31-14.
A 19-4 loss to La Verne early Saturday dropped the Pioneers into the must-win game with host BSU. A seven-run fifth put La Verne on top 16-1. Jack Thomson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first and Brennen Davis and Mason Lee hit RBI doubles in the eighth for the Pioneers runs. Birmingham-Southern avenged Friday’s loss to Lewis & Clark by scoring six runs in the top of the sixth to pull away from a 8-8 tie.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE: The Seattle Thunderbirds won three consecutive home games at Kent, Washington, to win the 2022-23 WHL championship by beating the Winnipeg Ice in five games.
Seattle, which loaded up with NHL prospects after losing in the league final series a year ago, joins the host Kamloops Blazers for the Memorial Cup Tournament at Kamloops, British Columbia May 26 through June 4. The Peterborough Petes won the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Remparts won the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title to round out the four-team field.
PORTLAND NITRO: Portland fell to 0-4 with a one-point loss to visiting Oakland on May 19 at Kiggins Bowl. The Nitro are idle this week, then host Seattle at 7:39 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Kiggins Bowl in Vancouver.
MARINERS: Seattle (23-24) is in the midst of a homestand with series against Oakland through Thursday, May 25, followed by Pittsburgh May 26-28 and the always popular New York Yankees May 29-31.
HOPS: Hillsboro (15-24) is home Tuesday, May 23 through Sunday, May 28 at Ron Tonkin Field, hosting Tri-City. The Hops then play six at Everett before returning home to face Spokane beginning June 6.