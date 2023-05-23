Oregon State baseball Garret Forrester in 2022

Oregon State baseball's Garret Forrester celebrates a three-run home run Auburn on June 11, 2022, during the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium. Forrester and the Beavers are the No. 2 seed for the Pac-12 Tournament that runs Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsdale, Arizona.

 PMGFILE PHOTO: RALEIGH EMERSON

PAC-12 BASEBALL: Oregon State is the No. 2 seed and Oregon the No. 6 seed for the expanded Pac-12 Baseball Tournament that runs May 23 through Saturday, May 27, at Scottsdale (Arizona) Stadium.

Oregon is in Pool A with No. 1-seed Stanford and No. 9 Cal. The Ducks play Cal at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Stanford at 7 p.m. Thursday.

