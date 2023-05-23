Oregon State baseball Garret Forrester in 2022

Oregon State baseball's Garret Forrester celebrates a three-run home run Auburn on June 11, 2022, during the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium. Forrester and the Beavers are the No. 2 seed for the Pac-12 Tournament that runs Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsdale, Arizona.

PAC-12 BASEBALL: Oregon strengthened its NCAA Tournament chances by beating Cal 3-2 on Tuesday on the first day of the Pac-12 Baseball tournament at Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Ducks scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past the No. 9-seed Bears. As the No. 6 seed in the tournament, Oregon likely will need to beat top seed Stanford at 7 p.m. Thursday to advance to Friday's semifinals. 

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

