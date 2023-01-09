LaMichael James carries for Ducks circa 2010

LaMichael James, who helped make Oregon football must-watch from 2009-11, has been selected to college football's hall of fame.

 PMG file photo: Christopher Onstott

Well, the final day of the 2022-23 college football season shined some attention on the Oregon Ducks.

Watching Georgia dominate TCU 65-7 in Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game, Ducks fans could feel empathy for Horned Frogs followers as the final game of this season played out a lot like the first in which the Bulldogs bludgeoned the Ducks 49-3.