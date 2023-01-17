Chance Gray Oregon women's basketball freshman guard Nov. 2022

Oregon guard Chance Gray, pictured driving to the basket in a November game against North Carolina, on Jan. 16 was selected the Pac-12 freshman of the week for women's basketball.

 PMG PHOTO: RALEIGH EMERSON

While we await the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule, expected to drop this week, here are a few items to catch up on:

College men’s basketball — Can the Oregon Ducks, finally healthy, carry momentum from their Saturday win over Arizona to the Bay Area? Find out Wednesday, when they visit California at 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

