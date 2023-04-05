HILLSBORO HOPS: The Hops open the 2023 Northwest League High-A minor league baseball season on Thursday, April 6 at Tri-City.
The first homestand at Ron Tonkin Field is April 11-16 against Everett. Hillsboro is the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Thursday’s game between Oregon State (18-10, 5-7 Pac-12) and Oregon (19-7, 6-3 Pac-12) at PK Park in Eugene has been moved to noon on Sunday because of rain. The three-game rivalry series is now set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday with the second game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Pac-12 Oregon will air the games.
The Beavers won two of three games at Washington last weekend. The Ducks take a 10-game win streak into the series with the Beavers, most recently Tuesday’s 9-1 win over Portland. Last weekend, Oregon swept three games at Arizona, including rallying from a 10-run deficit for a 13-11 win in the second game.
Portland (17-11, 7-2 WCC) hosts Loyola Marymount Thursday, April 6 through Saturday April 8. The Pilots salvaged one game of three games at Saint Mary’s by rallying with six runs in the ninth on April 2.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: The National Women’s Soccer League announced that a San Francisco Bay Area franchise will be the league’s 14th club. The as-yet unnamed club and the return of the Utah Royals in 2024 will bring the league to 14 clubs.
The ownership group led by investment firm Sixth Street, which owns shares of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the San Antonio Spurs. Multiple outlets have reported that the expansion fee is a record $53 million.
Neither the club name nor the home stadium has been announced.
PSU FOOTBALL: Coach Bruce Barnum announced changes to his coaching staff this week as the Vikings began spring practice. AC Patterson has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Defensive backs coach Colin Fry and defensive line coach Mark Rhea have been promoted to co-defensive coordinators. Matt Leunen has been promoted to running game coordinator and will continue to coach the offensive line.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Oregon took two of three games at Oregon State April 1-2, winning 10-4 and 2-0 on April 1. The Beavers won 4-0 on April 2.
The Ducks (22-11, 5-7 Pac-12), ranked 17th this week, step away from Pac-12 play this week to host Lindenwood, a Division II program from Missouri, on April 6-7.
The Beavers (11-20-1, 2-9-1) visit UCLA April 6-8.
Portland State (11-17) took two of three from visiting Montana April 1-2 in their first Big Sky Conference games of the season. The Vikings visit Weber State April 7-8.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF: Oregon’s Nate Stember and Oregon State’s Mateo Fuenmayor were named Pac-12 co-golfers of the week after they tied for first (6-under-par) at the Duck Invitational at Eugene Country Club. Stember is a senior out of Portland’s Lincoln High. Fuenmayer is a junior out of Beaverton’s Mountainside High. The Ducks won the 14-team tournament that ended Mmarch 28 by seven strokes over the Beavers.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”