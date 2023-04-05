Hillsboro Hops logo

The Hillsboro Hops open the 2023 Northwest League season on Thursday, April 6 at Tri-City.

 Courtesy photo: Hillsboro Hops

HILLSBORO HOPS: The Hops open the 2023 Northwest League High-A minor league baseball season on Thursday, April 6 at Tri-City.

The first homestand at Ron Tonkin Field is April 11-16 against Everett. Hillsboro is the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

