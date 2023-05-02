Portland Nitro Leandro Marx catch May 1, 2022

Leandro Marx (10) is one of the top returning players for the Portland Nitro. He is pictured making a scoring catch on May 1, 2022, in Portland's first American Ultimate Disc League at Providence Park. The team this season will play home games at Kiggins Bowl, a stadium in Vancouver, Washington. The first home match is 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.

 COURTESY PHOTO: ROWDY WEBB PHOTOGRAPHY/PORTLAND NITRO

NITRO ULTIMATE SEASON STARTS: The Portland Nitro open their second season in the American Ultimate Disc League at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, by hosting the Salt Lake Shred. The Nitro home games in 2023 will be played at Kiggins Bowl, 800 E. 40th St. in Vancouver.

The 12-match regular season continues through July 22. This is the first of six home games.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

