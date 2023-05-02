NITRO ULTIMATE SEASON STARTS: The Portland Nitro open their second season in the American Ultimate Disc League at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, by hosting the Salt Lake Shred. The Nitro home games in 2023 will be played at Kiggins Bowl, 800 E. 40th St. in Vancouver.
The 12-match regular season continues through July 22. This is the first of six home games.
As a first-year AUDL club in 2022, the Nitro played home matches at Providence Park. With T2 matches returning to the downtown Portland stadium this year, the Nitro needed a new venue.
The team went 2-10 in its expansion season and tied with Seattle at the bottom of the West Division.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: As the calendar turns to May, Oregon and Oregon State remain near the top of the standings and in contention for first place in the Pac-12. The Beavers and Ducks play a non-conference game at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in Corvallis. Both teams are 30-13 overall and are ranked in the teens in most of this week’s various polls.
Oregon (30-13, 13-8 Pac-12) visits USC May 5-7. The Ducks won two of three against then 12th-ranked Arizona State last week at home. Oregon swept the Pac-12 baseball player and pitcher of the week awards announced on May 1. Ducks shortstop Drew Cowley batted .421 with four homers and 10 RBIs over five games last week. Pitcher Jace Stoffal limited ASU to one earned run over 6.2 innings on April 28 and earned his third pitcher of the week honor this season.
Oregon State (30-13, 14-10 Pac-12) plays its last conference home series when Utah visits Corvallis May 5-7. The Beavers have a non-conference game from Portland on Tuesday, May 9, at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro before finishing their conference slate the following weekend at UCLA. The Beavers swept three games with Arizona last week in Corvallis, capped by a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth for an 11-10 Sunday win.
Portland is idle this week. The Pilots (24-18, 13-8 WCC) next play on Tuesday, May 9, against the Beavers in Hillsboro. Portland scored 42 runs (and allowed 27) in taking two of three at BYU April 27-29.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Ahead of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament May 1013 in Tucson, Oregon (35-11, 14-7 Pac-12) closes out the regular season May 5-7 with a top-15 series against Utah at Jane Sanders Stadium. The Ducks are on a 13-game win streak after taking all three games last weekend at California. Allee Bunker was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after batting .600 with 10 RBI over four games.
Oregon State (13-27-1, 4-16-1 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State May 5-7 to close out the regular season.
Portland State (15-25) will spend this week preparing for the Big Sky Tournament. The Vikings lost their final six regular-season games, including three narrow losses last weekend at Northern Colorado. PSU is likely the No. 4 seed for the Big Sky Tournament and will open the double-elimination tournament at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, May 10, in Ogden, Utah.
KRAKEN IN PLAYOFFS: Seattle’s first taste of Stanley Cup playoff action as an NHL franchise was certainly dramatic. Led by two goals from Portland Winterhawk Oliver Bjorkstrand, the Kraken beat defending Cup champion Colorado 2-1 in Game 7 on Sunday, April 30. Seattle advanced to take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference semifinals.
That schedule: May 2 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN); May 4 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. (TNT); May 7 at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. (TBS); and May 9 at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN). Games 5-7, if needed, are to be announced.
HOPS: Hillsboro (9-12) starts a six-game home series against the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday, May 2, that runs through Sunday, May 7. Weekday game at Ron Tonkin Field are at 6:35. The Saturday, May 6 game starts at 4:05 p.m. and the Sunday, May 7, game at 1:05 p.m. The next 12 are on the road at Spokane and Eugene.
MARINERS: Seattle (12-16) is up against AL West rivals to begin May. The M’s play at Oakland May 2-4, then are home May 5-7 against Houston and May 8-10 against Texas.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS: The Oregon Ducks finished second at the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association national tournament, falling to top-seed Baylor in the championship finals on April 29 at West Liberty, West Virginia.