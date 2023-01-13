Winterhawks defenseman Luca Cagnoni on Dec. 31, 2022

Portland Winterhawks defenseman Luca Cagnoni is rated 34th among 2023 NHL Draft eligible players who play in North America. The NHL Central Scouting midseason ratings were release Friday, Jan. 13.

 Courtesy photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Thursday was another tough night for Trail Blazers fans, and we won’t bother mentioning the college basketball  games down in the Willamette Valley, but it was a fun night for the Division I basketball teams from Portland. The men’s teams at Portland State and Portland both won at home — the Vikings in unlikely fashion. And the PSU women won a second consecutive conference game.

All three wins were satisfying, to be sure. But the most thrilling happened at Viking Pavilion, where a 3-pointer by Hunter Woods as time expired lifted the PSU men to a 75-74 win over visiting Northern Arizona.