Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson in 2023 season opener

Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson, pictured in the 20203 season opener, will undergo season ending knee surgery on April 12.

TIMBERS LOSE WILLIAMSON TO INJURY: In the latest blow to the Portland Timbers, midfielder Eryk Williamson will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. the recovery time will be about nine months for the 25-year-old, who aspires to be a regular for the U.S. men’s national team.

It is another significant blow to the club that has won only once (1-4-2, five points) entering a Saturday, April 15 visit from the Seattle Sounders.

