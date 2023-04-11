TIMBERS LOSE WILLIAMSON TO INJURY: In the latest blow to the Portland Timbers, midfielder Eryk Williamson will undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. the recovery time will be about nine months for the 25-year-old, who aspires to be a regular for the U.S. men’s national team.
It is another significant blow to the club that has won only once (1-4-2, five points) entering a Saturday, April 15 visit from the Seattle Sounders.
And, it’s certainly a blow to Williamson, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee les than two years ago.
Last week, Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said Williamson felt discomfort in the knee during Portland’s April 1 match at FC Dallas. There has been no public statement about how this injury happened.
The Timbers have been decimated by injuries, raising questions about the club’s training, fitness and medical procedures. An ACL tear, though, is more likely unlucky than the result of any systematic shortcomings.
“Eryk is an extremely important component within the team who was performing at a high level again, making it difficult news to accept,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in the club’s announcement of the injury. “We will support Eryk both on and off the field during his recovery process, and we are confident that he will make a full recovery in reestablishing himself within the team again next season.”
The news of Williamson's injury comes on the day that Cristhian Paredes, another midfielder, and winger Marvin Loria returned to training after hamstring injuries. Yimmi Chara and Sebastian Blanco also were on the training field Tuesday. While Portland is in no position to rush players back, it will be a boost if Paredes and Loria were to at least be available off the bench for the match against the Western Conference leading Sounders.
- Portland’s Aljaz Ivacic was named the goalkeeper on the MLS Team of Matchday 7 after he made eight saves in Portland’s 1-0 loss on April 8 at Vancouver.
- The Timbers are teaming with Make-A-Wish Oregon during Portland’s May 6 home match against Austin to raise funds doe Make-A-Wish in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Five dollars of each ticket bought through this link will be donated to Make-A-Wish. The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation has pledged to match up to $250,000 raised from this game.
This fundraiser marks the 10th anniversary of the Timbers fulfilling the wish of Atticus Lane-Dupre with a match between his Green Machine team and the Timbers.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Oregon hosts Pac-12 leading Stanford April 14-16. The Ducks (20-9, 7-5 Pac-12 before games April 11-12 against San Francisco) try to rebound from consecutive losses to Oregon State. The Ducks’ 2-0 win on April 7 over OSU was their 11th in a row, tying a program record set in 1964. But the Beavers pitching dominated the last two games of that series.
Oregon State (20-11, 7-8 Pac-12 before April 11-12 home games against Gonzaga) hosts USC April 14-16. The Trojans are third in the Pac-12, one game behind Stanford and Arizona State. Portland (17-14, 7-5 WCC before hosting Seattle U April 11) visits San Diego April 14-16. The Pilots welcome Oregon to Joe Etzel Field for a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday, April 18 (TV on KRCW).
- Oregon junior Jace Stoffal was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week after a nine-strikeout, one-hit performance On April 7 in a win over Oregon Sate. Stoffal, a Roseburg native, pitched seven scoreless innings.
HILLSBORO HOPS: The Hops first homestand of 2023 at Ron Tonkin Field is April 11-16 against Everett. Hillsboro is 2-1 after three games at Tri-City. Hillsboro is the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Games start at 6:35 p.m.
MARINERS: After back-to-back extra-inning losses to the Guardians and the Cubs, Seattle concludes a three-game set at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs April 11 and 12 before returning home for nine games. The Mariners play three National League teams as Colorado (April 14-16), Milwaukee (April 17-19) and St. Louis (April 21-23) visit T-Mobile Park.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Oregon (25-11, 5-7 Pac-12) returns to conference play April 14-16 at Arizona State. The Ducks play a non-conference home doubleheader on April 18 against Portland State. Oregon State (11-23-1, 2-12-1 Pac-12) hosts Washington April 14-16. Portland State (13-11, 4-2 Big Sky) won two of three April 7-8 at Weber State. The Vikings host Idaho State April 14-15 in Hillsboro, with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Friday and a noon single game on Saturday.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kel’el Ware, who averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman at Oregon, announced he will transfer to Indiana. The 7-footer was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 7 recruit in the 2022 class.
KRAKEN: Seattle concludes the NHL regular season with two games against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Las Vegas on Tuesday and at home on Thursday, April 13. There remain multiple possible opponents in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which start next week.
• Former Portland Winterhawk Oliver Bjorkstrand became the sixth Seattle player to score 20 goals this season with a goal in a Monday, April 10 win at Arizona. He scored on a power play on his 28th birthday.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Oregon’s Jordine Van Klinken is the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national athlete of the week after her program record discus throw of 219 feet, 11 inches in her season debut at the Triton Invitational.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF: Oregon State’s Nolan Thoroughgood, a senior from Victoria, B.C., was named the Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Week after tying for fifth place at the Redhawk Invitational in Seattle, shooting an even-par 213. He had on eagles and 11 birdies over three rounds.